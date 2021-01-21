Biden COVID Relief Package Outlines “Bold and Ambitious” Support for Small Business Community

“The plan laid out by the Biden Administration is bold and ambitious in its support for America’s small business community. The proposal demonstrates a commitment that the American small business community, including the self-employed and micro-businesses, won’t be left behind.

“With countless small businesses reeling from the devastating impact of COVID over the last year, the rescue plan released today by the incoming Biden Administration sets to invest millions of dollars in grants for small business owners to keep their doors open, extend unemployment benefits to those who lost their jobs, and offers a lifeline in additional stimulus payments to those who need critical financial support.

“It’s going to take real bipartisan support from all of our elected leaders to deliver the necessary support to get American entrepreneurship through the COVID crisis. The nation’s small business community is the lifeblood of our local and national economies. Today’s plan presents a major step in the right direction.

“We look forward to working with both the Biden Administration and U.S. Congress to ensure the small business community receives the relief they need and will continue to advocate for millions of mom-and-pop businesses across America.”