Biden COVID Relief Package Outlines “Bold and Ambitious” Support for Small Business Community

Bipartisan Support Needed to Rebuild America’s Small Business Community Ravaged by the Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Keith Hall, president and CEO of the National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE), the nation’s leading advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community, today reacted to President-elect Joe Biden’s $1.9 Trillion COVID rescue package and the impact it will have on American small businesses:

 

“The plan laid out by the Biden Administration is bold and ambitious in its support for America’s small business community.  The proposal demonstrates a commitment that the American small business community, including the self-employed and micro-businesses, won’t be left behind. 

 

“With countless small businesses reeling from the devastating impact of COVID over the last year, the rescue plan released today by the incoming Biden Administration sets to invest millions of dollars in grants for small business owners to keep their doors open, extend unemployment benefits to those who lost their jobs, and offers a lifeline in additional stimulus payments to those who need critical financial support.

 

“It’s going to take real bipartisan support from all of our elected leaders to deliver the necessary support to get American entrepreneurship through the COVID crisis. The nation’s small business community is the lifeblood of our local and national economies. Today’s plan presents a major step in the right direction.

 

“We look forward to working with both the Biden Administration and U.S. Congress to ensure the small business community receives the relief they need and will continue to advocate for millions of mom-and-pop businesses across America.”

The National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE) is the nation’s leading advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-businesses, offering a broad range of benefits to help entrepreneurs succeed and to drive the continued growth of this vital segment of the American economy.

The NASE Next Biz Thing helps identify and connect our nation’s smallest businesses. Need small business help? Check out NASE’s Ask the Experts for advice or the NASE Minute for small business support.

The NASE is a 501(c) (6) nonprofit organization and provides big-business advantages to hundreds of thousands of micro-businesses across the United States. For more information, visit the association’s website at NASE.org

