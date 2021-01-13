SymbianOne Mobile Entertainment, Marketing, & Technology News

Mobile smartphone technology news, entertainment and marketing tips

Home » 13th Annual Media Excellence Award Finalists Announced

13th Annual Media Excellence Award Finalists Announced

by

Technology Innovators and Leaders to Watch 

13th Annual Media Excellence Awards
January 14, 2020, Los Angeles, CA –  The Media Excellence Awards (MEA), announces the finalists for its 13th Annual Awards season. The MEA is recognized as the most influential awards show that honors innovation and leadership in mobile entertainment, lifestyle and technology, from breakthrough start-ups to global brands.

The MEA’s continues to be at the forefront of the industry, recognizing and honoring leaders and innovators as well as the best companies to track in mobile technology and entertainment. Over the last decade the MEAs have grown to become the most coveted awards program in the industry.

“We proud to announce an outstanding list of innovators and leaders who have continued to show tremendous strength & leadership through one of the toughest years we have seeing in a long time.” Says Sarah Miller, CEO, Axis Entertainment and Founder, Media Excellence Awards.  “This years’ finalists represents the very best in mobile technology, breakthroughs, creative, innovation and entertainment and we look forward to seeing more companies like these come into the market this year as we continue to move forward together as a community and an industry.”

13th Annual Media Excellence Award Finalists

Exclusive Honors for the Humanitarian Award is honored to:
Direct Education Worldwide for COVID SMART Workforce Training 

The Hero Award (Honoree to be Announced)
Industry Star
Veritone
xFarm
Teltech Systems, Inc, Robokiller

Analytics /Big Data

Intersec Geoinsights
SK Telecom, T map Tasty Road
Vitality
Lex Machina, Legal Analytics Platform

Artificial Intelligence

Spacemaker
Charisma.ai, Bulletproof
Teltech Systems, Inc, Robokiller

Break out trend of the year 
Smithsonian Associates, Smithsonian
Spacemaker
Nodle.io

Delivery Platform 
RT America, Portable.TV
Airtable
Scorebet

Entertainment App
Wardrobe
Sip News
THX ltd: Razer THX Spatial Audio App for Windows 10
Daily Horoscopes Astrology Zone by Susan Miller

Entertainment Related Mktng 
Mattel and TheSoul Publishing’s Barbie’s 5-Minute Crafts Campaign
Heinz – Heinz to Home

Domino Points for Pies

Innnovator 
T&R Productions — Portable.TV
Codecov
Superhuman
Swiftly

Health, Med & Biotech
Ness and a ML-based platform for a medical equipment manufacturing company
Leafly
Airstrip

Live Streaming / Video
FOX Sports Super Bowl
T&R Productions — Portable.TV
Loom
Mobile Product
Teltech Systems, Inc, RoboKiller
Eyeware Tech
Bluemark Brand Courier App
Calm

Original Content 
Teltech Systems, Inc
T&R Productions,Portable.TV
Mattel and TheSoul Publishing’s Barbie’s 5-Minute Crafts Campaign

Payment/ Crypto/Commerce
Amdocs Media – MarketONE
BUTTON Wallet
NuovoPay
Sports 
New FOX Sports app
Veritone
ESPN Fantasy Sports

Start Up 
UNest
Snackpass
Headspace
Verishop

Utility or Productivity App
T&R Productions –Portable.TV
Trello
Dribbbel

User Experience
T&R Productions — Portable.TV
Human
Artsy

VR/AR 
DigitalFilm Tree LLC – Cinecode
Virtually Live

Notion Theory
Lucid Reality Labs

Source: http://mediaxawards.com/

Recent Posts


geotech careers

Featured FREE Resource: