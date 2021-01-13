13th Annual Media Excellence Award Finalists Announced

Share this...

Technology Innovators and Leaders to Watch



January 14, 2020, Los Angeles, CA – The Media Excellence Awards (MEA), announces the finalists for its 13th Annual Awards season. The MEA is recognized as the most influential awards show that honors innovation and leadership in mobile entertainment, lifestyle and technology, from breakthrough start-ups to global brands.

The MEA’s continues to be at the forefront of the industry, recognizing and honoring leaders and innovators as well as the best companies to track in mobile technology and entertainment. Over the last decade the MEAs have grown to become the most coveted awards program in the industry.

“We proud to announce an outstanding list of innovators and leaders who have continued to show tremendous strength & leadership through one of the toughest years we have seeing in a long time.” Says Sarah Miller, CEO, Axis Entertainment and Founder, Media Excellence Awards. “This years’ finalists represents the very best in mobile technology, breakthroughs, creative, innovation and entertainment and we look forward to seeing more companies like these come into the market this year as we continue to move forward together as a community and an industry.”

13th Annual Media Excellence Award Finalists

Exclusive Honors for the Humanitarian Award is honored to: Direct Education Worldwide for COVID SMART Workforce Training The Hero Award (Honoree to be Announced)