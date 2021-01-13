13th Annual Media Excellence Award Finalists Announced

January 14, 2020, Los Angeles, CA – The Media Excellence Awards (MEA), announces the finalists for its 13th Annual Awards season. The MEA is recognized as the most influential awards show that honors innovation and leadership in mobile entertainment, lifestyle and technology, from breakthrough start-ups to global brands.
The MEA’s continues to be at the forefront of the industry, recognizing and honoring leaders and innovators as well as the best companies to track in mobile technology and entertainment. Over the last decade the MEAs have grown to become the most coveted awards program in the industry.
“We proud to announce an outstanding list of innovators and leaders who have continued to show tremendous strength & leadership through one of the toughest years we have seeing in a long time.” Says Sarah Miller, CEO, Axis Entertainment and Founder, Media Excellence Awards. “This years’ finalists represents the very best in mobile technology, breakthroughs, creative, innovation and entertainment and we look forward to seeing more companies like these come into the market this year as we continue to move forward together as a community and an industry.”
13th Annual Media Excellence Award Finalists
Exclusive Honors for the Humanitarian Award is honored to: Direct Education Worldwide for COVID SMART Workforce Training The Hero Award (Honoree to be Announced)
xFarm
Teltech Systems, Inc, Robokiller
Analytics /Big Data
SK Telecom, T map Tasty Road
Vitality
Lex Machina, Legal Analytics Platform
Artificial Intelligence
Spacemaker
Charisma.ai, Bulletproof
Teltech Systems, Inc, Robokiller
Smithsonian Associates, Smithsonian
Spacemaker
Nodle.io
Delivery Platform
RT America, Portable.TV
Airtable
Scorebet
Entertainment App
Wardrobe
Sip News
THX ltd: Razer THX Spatial Audio App for Windows 10
Daily Horoscopes Astrology Zone by Susan Miller
Entertainment Related Mktng
Mattel and TheSoul Publishing’s Barbie’s 5-Minute Crafts Campaign
Heinz – Heinz to Home
Innnovator
T&R Productions — Portable.TV
Codecov
Superhuman
Swiftly
Health, Med & Biotech
Ness and a ML-based platform for a medical equipment manufacturing company
Leafly
Airstrip
Live Streaming / Video
FOX Sports Super Bowl
T&R Productions — Portable.TV
Loom
Mobile Product
Teltech Systems, Inc, RoboKiller
Eyeware Tech
Bluemark Brand Courier App
Calm
Original Content
Teltech Systems, Inc
T&R Productions,Portable.TV
Mattel and TheSoul Publishing’s Barbie’s 5-Minute Crafts Campaign
Amdocs Media – MarketONE
BUTTON Wallet
NuovoPay
|Sports
|
New FOX Sports app
Veritone
ESPN Fantasy Sports
Start Up
Utility or Productivity App
User Experience
VR/AR
Notion Theory
Lucid Reality Labs