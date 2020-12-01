Share this...

Customer Service Webinar – Delivering Frictionless Digital & Mobile Support Experiences featuring Wealthsimple, Visible, Metromile & Helpshift

Reuters Events are excited to announce our next free Customer Service Webinar: Delivering Frictionless Digital and Mobile Support Experiences.

Providing seamlessly integrated customer service is crucial – 2020 has seen a reinvigorated demand for digital and mobile experiences and your support offering must effortlessly meet customers where they are. This webinar brings together CX and Care leaders whose businesses are reinventing how you approach omnichannel care. Learn how digital, mobile and in app support fit into your wider service ecosystem.

Hear from leaders at Wealthsimple, Visible, Metromile & Helpshift.

Taking place December 3rd (1pm Eastern/ 10am Pacific) tune in to discover how you can meet consumer demands for frictionless mobile support experiences:

Synchronize channels for a seamless mobile experience – Leverage real-time data for a personalized experience, and fully embed self-serve, social, and chat into your mobile customer service offerings.

Remove friction, bolster retention & revenue, and eliminate bad user experience by providing dedicated, mobile-optimized support services.

Discover how to deliver a better mobile experience which will delight your users – Explore the opportunities for automation, asynchronous messaging & AI

Speakers include: