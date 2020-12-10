Ten Best PPC Practices to Follow for Your Campaign

PPC (Pay Per Click) is an advertising technique wherein an advertiser pays a fixed amount of money every time someone clicks on their ads. It is a digital marketing strategy adopted by a lot of businesses worldwide. While using PPC, you can target a large number of audiences in a cost-effective way.

This helps in lead generation and offers a multi-layer strategy. Growing businesses use it regularly as it is an ideal tool for start-ups. There are various PPC practices that you can follow to upgrade your business.

Here is the list of top ten techniques for you to follow-

Use Relevant Keywords- Choose keywords that have relevancy with the website you are promoting. This will generate more leads for your business. Before selecting the keyword, make sure that it is trending and competitive. There are several SEO tools that you can use for keyword research. You can also consider availing PPC services offered by digital marketing agencies to help you through this part. Ensure to choose relevant keywords with high search volumes. Opt for long-tail keywords to target a specific group of people.

Test New Platforms- Other than using the common platforms for advertising, you can also switch to various platforms like LinkedIn, Snapchat, Pinterest, and Quora. Try testing PPC on these platforms and compare the results. You can customize your ads according to the audience using those platforms. For instance, you can use professional ads for LinkedIn and Snapchat for the young audience. These audience-centric approaches are a great way of attracting customers that are suitable for your business. You can also seek assistance from a professional digital marketing agency Mumbai, Delhi or elsewhere to switch the platforms and trying something new.

Video Advertisement- Videos are a great way of advertising. People are highly interested in video content than picture content. It will attract more attention. Video marketers have seen a huge rise in leads ever since they started using video advertising. A common mistake that advertisers make is not optimizing the ads according to mobile phones. Vertical ads are widely used for this purpose. Bumper video ads are also popular. These are small ads, which don’t extend for more than ten seconds and are usually not skippable. You can use your Google Ads account to create a bumper video. It is an easy process that fetches the ideal traffic for your marketing efforts.

Voice Search- Devices like Alexa, Google Home, Siri, and Cortana are very common in households. The voice search users have increased drastically in the past few years. Use long-tail keywords in your advertisements to target such audience. It is observed that people use long-tail keywords for their voice searches to get specific results. Also, include negative keywords in your ads.

Monitor Your Campaigns- Once you have launched your campaign, you need to frequently monitor and pay attention to its performance. If it is performing well in the market, you can design more such ads. In case the performance is not satisfactory, you can modify it according to audience requirements. While monitoring, you must also update it, if required. Search for trending topics and incorporate them in your campaigning strategy. You can also hire professional PPC services to keep a track on your behalf.

Ad Extensions- Adding extensions to advertisements is a great way to fetch the desired limelight to your advertisement. There are a lot of extensions available to choose from. Some of them are app extensions (download the app from the link), call link (linking phone number with advertisement), sitelink extensions (linking other relevant links along with the main link) etc. Use them strategically while designing an ad without overpowering the ad’s main context.

Target the Right Audience- If your business is not reaching the right audience, there is no use of marketing. The efforts that you put into the entire process goes in vain. You must make sure that the ads are reaching and targeting the audience. Look out for what your customers demand.

Clarity of Ad- The ad should easily convey what it wants to. The content must be engaging and must have the right words. Avoid excessive use of technical words, as not all the ad viewers need to be familiar with those terms. While promoting through PPC, you do not have a lot of time to interact with the audience; it must be short and crisp.

Timing for Ads- It is advisable for small and growing businesses to not run PPC throughout the day. Choose the right time for advertising and then aim for it. You can also track at what time your ads are getting the most views and customize it according to that. You must also take note of the demographic location for the ads.