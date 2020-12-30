LiveXLive Surpasses 1 Million Paid Subscribers

Livestream Views Reached 118 Million in CY 2020 While the Number of Virtual Events Increased to 125 Featuring Over 1800 Artists – Increased Traffic on LiveXLive’s Digital Platform is Creating Multiple Avenues to Drive Revenue Growth
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2020 — LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) (“LiveXLive”), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions (“CPS”), announced today that it has surpassed over 1 million paid subscribers for its LiveXLive streaming platform.
LiveXLive has experienced record growth across nearly all of its digital traffic metrics including premium pay-per-view virtual concerts, expert curated radio stations, video on-demand, podcasting/vodcasting, as well as VIP fan experiences, all of which have been a hallmark of LiveXLive’s original and exclusive content offerings.
Since January of 2020:
- Livestreamed over 1,800 artists across the entire LiveXLive music platform
- LiveXLive’s 24-hour linear OTT streaming channel now reaches over 300 million people
- Over 2 billion audio listens
- PodcastOne – 2.2 billion downloads and 32 new podcasts
- 23 new national brand advertisers and sponsors, including Pepsi, McDonald’s, KFC, Hyundai, Corona, Porsche, Chipotle, State Farm, and Kia
Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive, commented, “Reaching one million paid subscribers is an enormous milestone for LiveXLive. Together with record numbers of livestream views, audio listens, and podcast downloads, our growing digital traffic presents a significant opportunity to grow revenue through our flywheel model – including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, pay-per-view tickets, and merchandise.”
With the recent acquisition of CPS, LiveXLive plans to partner with artists and talent to exclusively own and distribute unique proprietary products to be marketed during livestream events and podcasts/vodcasts.
LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary, comedy and wellness. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities since the COVID pandemic including: Pitbull, Billy Joel, Wiz Khalifa, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Buffett, Kygo, OneRepublic, Sofi Tukker, Wonho and the Zac Brown Band.
