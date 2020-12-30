LiveXLive Surpasses 1 Million Paid Subscribers

“Reaching one million paid subscribers is an enormous milestone for LiveXLive” Tweet this

Since January of 2020:

Livestreamed over 1,800 artists across the entire LiveXLive music platform

LiveXLive’s 24-hour linear OTT streaming channel now reaches over 300 million people

Over 2 billion audio listens

PodcastOne – 2.2 billion downloads and 32 new podcasts

23 new national brand advertisers and sponsors, including Pepsi, McDonald’s, KFC, Hyundai, Corona, Porsche, Chipotle, State Farm, and Kia

Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive, commented, “Reaching one million paid subscribers is an enormous milestone for LiveXLive. Together with record numbers of livestream views, audio listens, and podcast downloads, our growing digital traffic presents a significant opportunity to grow revenue through our flywheel model – including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, pay-per-view tickets, and merchandise.”

With the recent acquisition of CPS, LiveXLive plans to partner with artists and talent to exclusively own and distribute unique proprietary products to be marketed during livestream events and podcasts/vodcasts.

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary, comedy and wellness. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities since the COVID pandemic including: Pitbull, Billy Joel, Wiz Khalifa, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Buffett, Kygo, OneRepublic, Sofi Tukker, Wonho and the Zac Brown Band.