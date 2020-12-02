LG And Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Reveal The Ultimate Next-Gen Gaming Experience

Share this...

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — With the arrival of next-gen consoles and jaw-dropping new game releases at a fever pitch for the holidays, LG Electronics USA announces “Zero In,” a collaboration with gaming developer Ubisoft featuring its award-winning 2020 LG OLED TVs and the highly anticipated release of the next chapter of the critically-acclaimed series with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

With the arrival of next-gen consoles and jaw-dropping new game releases at a fever pitch for the holidays, LG Electronics USA announces “Zero In,” a collaboration with gaming developer Ubisoft featuring its award-winning 2020 LG OLED TVs and the highly anticipated release of the next chapter of the critically-acclaimed series with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. To get the best from the new video game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a player needs a TV that can handle the game’s high-end capabilities and showcase the exciting raids and breathtaking views that are vital to the Viking experience. “Zero In,” a series of documentary-style digital shorts airing on LG’s YouTube Channel, features noted gaming enthusiast and actress Olivia Munn, pro football star Richard Sherman and esports champion Artour “Arteezy” Babaey of Evil Geniuses.

“Zero In,” a series of documentary-style digital shorts airing on LG’s YouTube Channel, features noted gaming enthusiast and actress Olivia Munn, pro football star Richard Sherman and esports champion Artour “Arteezy” Babaev of Evil Geniuses. Here they’ll share how they shut out the cacophony of the outside world to achieve the optimal flow state with zero distractions—writing their own Viking saga in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Munn, Sherman and Babaev each have unique takes on “zeroing in” but central to that experience is LG’s OLED TV which is being celebrated as a must-have to optimize your console gaming experience and performance.

To get the best from the new video game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a player needs a TV that can handle the game’s high-end capabilities and showcase the exciting raids and breathtaking views that are vital to the Viking experience. LG OLED TVs with HDMI 2.1 deliver truly immersive gameplay by avoiding flickering, tearing and stuttering with variable refresh rate (VRR), allowing gamers to set sail in 4K resolution through the open world created during England’s dark ages —with crisp details, rich colors and very deep black levels that allow you to see every intricate detail. The products also support NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ technology to give gamers an edge with less lag, high-refresh rate and incredible responsiveness with 120fps.

“The type of TV you choose is critical to the richness of your home entertainment experience. LG OLED TVs have long been celebrated for their superior and immersive picture quality and ability to deliver your favorite movies, streaming series and events the way the directors intended them to be seen,” said Peggy Ang, LG USA’s vice president of marketing. “Now, LG OLED is also gaining notoriety as the ultimate way to take your console gaming experience to the next level. But you don’t need to take our word for it,” added Ang. “The LG Zero In campaign takes you behind the scenes with three well-known and avid gamers as they experience for the first time the stunning gameplay and spectacle of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.”

“Our partnership with LG OLED TVs perfectly captures Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s advanced mechanics, whether it’s fighting by dual-wielding powerful weapons or leading epic raids against huge fortresses,” Jeff Dandurand, Promotions Director at Ubisoft. “Ubisoft and LG are both committed to providing memorable entertainment experiences that enrich player’s lives.”

“Gaming has become a big part of my routine during quarantine, it provides me with a way to distract myself, let go and escape into a fantasy world,” said Olivia Munn. “As a casual gamer for years, I’ve played on my fair share of TVs. When I turned on my LG OLED TV, I was immediately enveloped into a world of stunning colors and lifelike gameplay performance. I can’t imagine ever playing without it now.”

Fans can watch the three-part digital story today, starting off with Olivia’s journey and new ones to follow, on LG.com and LG’s YouTube Channel.

Zero In Schedule Episode 1: Olivia Munn December 1 Episode 2: Richard Sherman December 8 Episode 3: Arteezy December 15

To help other gamers “Zero In” to their own focus state, Arteezy and Evil Geniuses are hosting an LG OLED TV sweepstakes for the chance to win a virtual fireside chat with esports professionals. Winners will also receive the ultimate gamer bundle, inclusive of a personalized team jersey, Evil Geniuses Gaming Chair, LG’s 48CX OLED TV and more. The sweepstake is available now through Dec. 6 via Evil Geniuses social platforms and through Gleam.

2020 LG OLED TV Lineup

With a total of 12 OLED models that are NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, LG’s TV’s are the perfect choice for serious gamers. LG’s self-emissive OLED technology enables precise control of lighting at the pixel level for the deepest blacks, most realistic colors and an infinite contrast. LG’s 2020 OLED TVs also support HDMI VRR, making LG the only TV brand offering compatibility with a wide variety of gaming devices such as graphics cards and game consoles. The Auto Low Latency Mode minimizes input lag to provide a better—more responsive—gaming experience. Its α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor leverages advanced deep learning algorithms to further boost picture and sound quality while heightening viewers’ sense of immersion via several features designed to enhance movies, sports, games and other types of content. The inclusion of webOS 5.0 also provides customers a plethora of programming from top global content providers.

For more information on LG’s 2020 OLED TV lineup and “Zero In” campaign, visit LG.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The “Life’s Good” marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people’s happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

About Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

With development led by Ubisoft Montreal,* Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers players the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD. Players can relive the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped dual-wielding combat system and experience new gameplay features, including raids, settlement-building and the ability to customize hair, tattoos and more. Political alliances, combat decisions and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan’s home and their future.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5**, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on Stadia, Amazon Luna and Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+.***

For more information about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, please visit: assassinscreed.com