IdentifySensors Biologics Develops Fast, Accurate, Over-the-counter RNA COVID Self-test for Smartphone

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

New electronic technology detects early and asymptomatic infections other home tests miss

CLEVELAND–Nanosensor technology firm IdentifySensors Biologics has developed all new technology that detects COVID-19 RNA in saliva through newly developed electronic nanosensors, which significantly reduces error rates associated with chemical-based home tests. The company’s over-the-counter self-test, which can be performed entirely at home, is in final stages of development at Purdue University. (Purdue news release)

“This new platform technology takes pathogen testing down a completely different path than all the other diagnostic tests out there now” Tweet this

The company is raising capital for expansion through a public offering. For details, visit the company’s Investment Page.

The test – Check4-COVID™ – will require no prescription, no nasal swabs, no mailed samples or waiting in line. The test’s greatest advantage is its ability to accurately detect asymptomatic and early infections on a molecular level – a significant weakness in home tests recently approved.

“Chemical-based home tests do not detect the virus on a genetic level and often miss early and asymptomatic cases,” said IdentifySensors CEO Gregory Hummer MD. “By the time someone gets sick and tested, the virus usually has already spread. Our test catches early infections and asymptomatic cases within minutes and without clinical intervention. This is a major breakthrough in managing the pandemic.”

The electronically based test sends precise RNA results to a user’s smartphone in minutes. Following FDA approval, anticipated early next year, Check4-COVID™ intends to be an over-the-counter, entirely at-home self-test with accuracy that meets or exceeds the gold-standard in lab-grade testing.

“This new platform technology takes pathogen testing down a completely different path than all the other diagnostic tests out there now,” said Richard Kuhn, director of Purdue’s Institute of Inflammation, Immunology and Infectious Disease. “Our COVID-19 testing research is showing very promising results.”

A reusable diagnostic reader will cost about $130. Each COVID test cartridge is expected to cost less than $25, allowing consumers to test themselves instantly and frequently without leaving home or waiting in line. The company is developing additional test cartridges for other pathogens, such as influenza A and B, which can be used in the same reader.

About IdentifySensors Biologics

IdentifySensors Biologics is a Cleveland-based nanosensor company focused on developing real-time pathogen detection capabilities that can be integrated with the internet of things (IoT). The technology has expanded into multiple industries and applications such as testing for contamination in the world’s food supply chain. The company was founded by Gregory Hummer MD and Matthew Hummer. For more information, visit www.identifysensors.com.

DISCLAIMER:

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM:

https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/offering-circular/25045

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.