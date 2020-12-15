DENSO Launches Redesigned Automatic Data Capture Website

Share this...

Site showcases DENSO ADC products, applications and services

LONG BEACH, Calif. – DENSO ADC, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of mobile data capture systems, has launched a new version of its website featuring DENSO’s QR Code® technology products, scanners, terminals and software at https://www.denso-adc.com. DENSO ADC is the Americas’ sales arm of DENSO Wave Inc., inventor of the Secure QR Code® (SQRC).

“Our new website provides a wealth of information about our industry-leading DENSO ADC products and services in a crisp, new format that is easy to follow and navigate,” said Richard Shiozaki, senior vice president of DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. “We welcome current and prospective customers to visit the site and explore our advanced ADC products that make businesses more productive, efficient and profitable.”

The new website contains more information about the applications for DENSO ADC products and the many industries that rely on them, including retail and commercial, manufacturing and warehouse, healthcare and medical, transportation and logistics, and events and entertainment. DENSO ADC technology, scanners, terminals, and software are used for everything from tracking inventory to patient care.

DENSO ADC products include its latest advances in DENSO’s patented QR Code®, the unique 2-D pattern that enhances data communication and capture by smartphones, scanners and other devices. Building on SQRC technology that layers public and private information in a single image with differentiated access levels, DENSO now offers Facial Authentication SQRC that uses identity verification to grant user access. Applications for this higher level of security include financial transactions, medical records and other uses requiring more restricted access.

Launched in early December, DENSO ADC’s new website has also been redesigned for convenient access on mobile devices. The company’s other leading products include radio frequency identification (RFID) scanners, as well as software and terminals for products that run on DENSO’s proprietary operating system and other popular OS options such as Android, Windows and Basic.

DENSO ADC is a division of DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of leading global automotive supplier DENSO Corp. For more information on DENSO ADC products, applications and services, or to contact a DENSO ADC technical sales expert, visit https://www.denso-adc.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/ en.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/ en/.