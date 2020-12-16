COVID-19, Remote Work and Cybersecurity Threats

Share this...

With more and more organizations responding to growing COVID-19 disruptions by allowing employees and students to work from home via the internet, the surge in inexperienced remote workers is creating a host of potential cybersecurity threats that in-house counsel need to quickly address, expert lawyers said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on March 13 issued an alert encouraging organizations that move to remote work “to adopt a heightened state of cybersecurity,” citing an escalated risk of phishing and malware attacks and ransomware during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

