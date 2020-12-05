5 Reasons You Need a Step and Repeat Stand to Make Your Brand Pop

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

If you want to take branding to the next level, then a step and repeat stand is your best bet. It’s a publicity tool you often notice at trade shows, red carpet events, or fashion shows. You often see these tools when celebs stand and pose in front of these stands while photographers click their pictures. There are many benefits of step and repeat stands, which include the company logo, brand name, and punch line in the backdrop.

According to an article published on https://www.entrepreneur.com, there are several ways to benefit from displaying your brand in any trade show. Banners are such tools to make your brand pop! Here is how:

Quick brand recognition

Many businesses cannot spend more due to a dearth of funds. It’s only the top brands that can afford to work with a celebrity to endorse their business and products. Then, fret not because you can use step and repeat stands to give you considerable brand recognition and that too without burning a hole in your wallet. Each photo of your business executive posing before a well-designed banner or stand will help to spread the brand awareness a little more.

Key advertising real estate

You may have seen step and repeat signs on Facebook and Twitter profile pictures. Predictably, these photos or images are key advertising real estate for businesses. You too can use these promotional tools to market your products or services. A step and repeat stand stays in the minds of people for a long time, thus creating engagement at an affordable price. You know how red carpet photos have so much staying potential in the minds of the audience. You can use these advertising tools to scream out your brand message and stand out from the rest.

Makes your brand look impressive

When it comes to trade shows and conventions, a step and repeat sign is the best way to get some deserved attention. With a stunning background, your stall or booth will have a more professional look and feel than those without it. Then, with these banners or stands, you will not like to inform the visitors that your booth is just of the competitor’s gigantic backdrop, right? When there is limited space, a step and repeat stand is a smart option to attract audiences to your stall.

Possibilities of a partnership

Red carpet events and backgrounds are immense, implying they can manage several company logos. If you would like to save more on your step and repeat tool, inform a company to use that stand or banner as a backdrop to divide the advertising costs. Then, remember that co-branded stands aren’t reused and therefore, before deciding, figure out that this co-branded strategy is a one-time event.

Best return on your investment

When you use a standard step and repeat stand, you can use it for several years provided you do not use it for co-branding. It means that you get a fair return on investment by spending less on promotional activities.

Conclusion

Choose a step and repeat stand based on your branding needs, banner size, logo positioning, color, and of course, portability. Try stands that are easy to assemble.