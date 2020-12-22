33% of Smart Home Device Owners Report Increased Usage During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Share this...

Confirmed speakers for firm’s CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES include executives from Arlo, Best Buy Health, SimpliSafe, AirTies, ioXt Alliance, and more

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2020 — New research from Parks Associates finds one-third of smart device owners in US broadband households have increased usage of their devices during the COVID-19 pandemic, including 46% of smart door lock owners. The firm will discuss ownership and usage trends of smart home, security, connected health, and home automation solutions at the 15th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies, taking place virtually January 14, 2021, in cooperation with CES® 2021.

Parks Associates: Usage Increased during COVID-19 Crisis: Smart Home Devices

“As market adoption and usage increase, new challenges in the consumer experience are emerging, which could impact current and future growth,” said Patrice Samuels, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. “A growing percentage of smart home device owners now experience multiple problems with their devices each year, and 16% of US broadband households report home network problems have disrupted work-at-home activities during COVID-19.”

CONNECTIONS™ Summit, sponsored by Alarm.com, AmTrust Financial Services, and AirTies, features sessions on smart home technology and services, connected health, data privacy, value-added services, and home security. Parks Associates analysts and industry executives will explore the impact as work, school, and entertainment use cases increase demand on smart home functionality and capabilities. Speakers will also discuss new consumer behaviors in DIY and new opportunities emerging as households adopt and integrate multiple connected devices.

Speakers:

Mark Owen Burson , VP Marketing & Product Management, Nice North America

, VP Marketing & Product Management, Sarah Jones , VP, Commercial Product, Best Buy Health

, VP, Commercial Product, Best Buy Health Brett Jurgens , CEO and Co-Founder, Notion, a Comcast Company

, CEO and Co-Founder, Notion, a Comcast Company Min Kang , Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Brinks Home Security

, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Brinks Home Security Brad Ree , CTO, ioXt Alliance

, CTO, ioXt Alliance Tejas Shah , SVP Product and Chief Information Officer, Arlo Technologies , Inc.

, SVP Product and Chief Information Officer, , Inc. Sumati Stewart , SVP of Sales and Marketing, Yonomi

, SVP of Sales and Marketing, Yonomi Sunil Vulli , CTO, Medical Guardian

, CTO, Medical Guardian Matt Wolf , Head of Partnerships, SimpliSafe

, Head of Partnerships, SimpliSafe Oz Yildirim, EVP and GM Americas Business Unit, AirTies

Session Topics:

Smart Home Platforms: Simplifying the Consumer Experience

Home Services: Maximizing Value of Connectivity

Home Security Growth: DIY and Pro Channels

Consumer-centric Healthcare: Independent Living and Smart Home

Privacy and Security: Protecting Consumer Interests

Value-added Services: Supporting the Home Network

Parks Associates surveys 10,000 broadband households each quarter, providing a rich data set with trending for at least five years. The firm will feature its market insights and consumer data during the webinars and virtual conferences throughout 2021.

Parks Associates is currently accepting speaker submissions for CONNECTIONS™ Summit 2021. For more information, visit www.connectionssummit.com. To speak with an analyst or to request research, contact Rosey Ulpino at rosey@parksassociates.com, 972.996.0233.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. In 2021, the executive event features one day of virtual panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), connected health, and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and develop innovative business models.

The 15th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 14 during CES, which runs January 11–14 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http//www.connectionssummit.com