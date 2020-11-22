Things to consider before playing slots

Share this...

In the past before the introduction of online casinos, if you wanted to enjoy slot machines you would need to commute to a land-based casino and play the good old fashioned way, but now you can have a casino in your pocket which has every casino game you could ever imagine and more, all at your fingertips.

One of the main reasons players love online casinos is because of the sheer convenience that they can play all their favourite traditional slot games in the comfort of their own home but also discover new slot games that they won’t find in land-based casinos. Because it’s so easy to play avalon slots, some players can be a little too hasty and make some rookie errors when they are new to online casinos. So, before you dive right in and spin the reels, there are a few things you may want to consider first if you want to give yourself the best chance of slot success!

Check out a game’s RTP

Before you play a slot game you should check out what the RTP is so that you know what your likelihood of winning is. An RTP is essentially a percentage which illustrates a theoretical percentage of the amount a slot should pay back over an extended period of time and the higher the RTP, the better as it means you’re more likely to win. Although you’ll never get a slot which is 100% because there is always a house edge, some slots like Mega Joker Jackpot by NetEnt as well as Tropic Reels by Playtech get pretty close with an extremely generous RTP of 99%!

Consider what the wagering requirements are before you play

Before you accept an enticing welcome bonus for signing up to a new casino, it’s important to know what the wagering requirements are for the bonus as without knowing the wagering requirements, you won’t know what terms you need to fulfil to be able to win the top prizes and withdraw your winnings.

Makes sure to check out the casino you’re playing at is legitimate

The internet is filled with online casinos so there are plenty to choose from, but unfortunately, not all of the online casinos you see will be legitimate and it’s important to make sure you don’t waste your time or your money on unlicensed online casinos. This could result in you losing your money unfairly so before you choose an online casino, make sure the online casino has a license and be sure to check out the reviews online and be vigilant for red flags.

Consider a budget for your play before you gamble

One of the most important things to consider before depositing money in your online gambling account is to set yourself realistic and manageable budgets that are personalised to you. It’s important to only spend what you can afford and the best way to do this is to set yourself budgets on how much to spend, that way you won’t gamble away your prize money!