More than 11% of Americans Report Feeling Extreme Loneliness Heading into the Winter Holidays According to ValuePenguin.com Survey – Almost 51% of lonely Americans cite the isolation from the pandemic as a reason

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — As the pandemic continues to change how Americans live daily life, the holidays are proving to be no different. Almost 1 in 4 Americans won’t see family or friends for any of the upcoming holidays, which could help explain why more than 1 in 10 are experiencing severe loneliness.

We surveyed more than 2,000 people about their loneliness to gauge what effects the resurgent coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming holiday season will have on people’s mental health.

Key findings:

Nearly a quarter of Americans (24%) won’t see family and friends for either of the upcoming holidays. That number jumps to 35% for baby boomers and 31% for members of the silent generation.

