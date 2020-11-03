LG Wing Takes Flight at T-Mobile with a BOGO on the Latest 5G Smartphone

Share this...

BELLEVUE, Wash.—Multi-tasking just got easier. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the LG Wing™ 5G is coming to the Un-carrier on November 6. And to celebrate this dual screen 5G smartphone that swivels open like a “T”, T-Mobile customers can get a second LG Wing for FREE after 24 monthly bill credits when they pick up the first. Yup, that’s right.

No need to add a line or trade in a device. The LG Wing taps into T-Mobile’s 600 MHz and 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum, delivering both broad coverage and blazing fast speeds on the first and largest nationwide 5G network. That’s in addition to T-Mobile’s advanced LTE network that covers 99% of Americans.

T-Mobile’s 5G network reaches across the nation, covering 260 million people across nearly 1.4 million square miles. And thanks to the Un-carrier’s massive supply of ideal mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz), in many places, T-Mobile has already seen mid-band 5G average download speeds around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps…that’s 7.5X faster than today’s average LTE speeds. And just this week, T-Mobile announced its mid-band 5G has almost DOUBLED, now reaching nearly 410 cities and towns across the country with plans to cover 100 million people with it by the end of the year.

The LG Wing features a unique swivel dual screen design to take multi-tasking to the next level. The 6.8” FHD+ OLED main display and 3.9” OLED secondary display allow for two apps to be running at the same time, on separate screens. The smartphone includes triple rear cameras including a 64MP high resolution camera plus dual video recording (front/back) capabilities to get double the perspectives in one shot when paired with the 32MP front pop-up camera. The long lasting 4000 mAh battery gives all day power plus fast and wireless charging capabilities when needed.

The LG Wing will be available at T-Mobile on November 6 in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky. New and existing customers can take advantage of the BOGO or pick it up for $41.67/month ($0 down; full retail price: $999.99) – all over 24 months for well qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan.

Switching to T-Mobile? Get ready for all that incredible value that comes with the Un-carrier. Magenta customers get the industry’s best unlimited plan with taxes and fees included, Netflix on Us for families, the best customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts, and free scam protection options to fight robocalls. And of course, T-Mobile doesn’t charge more for 5G access.

For more details on the LG Wing at T-Mobile, head here: t-mobile.com/cell-phone/lg-wing-5g. Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Limited time offer; subject to change. $10 SIM card & $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required; qualifying service, credit, and finance agreements required for offer. If you cancel your lines before receiving 24 bill credits, you may owe up to the full value of your device; if canceling your account, you can contact us first to instead make discounted monthly balance payments. Allow 2 bill cycles for credit. Max 6/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts (e.g., Carrier Freedom). 5G coverage not available in some areas. See T-Mobile.com for more information.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.