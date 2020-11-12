Innovative business productivity app Clariti secures funding

Share this...

FORT LEE, New Jersey – (November 11, 2020) – CCE Technologies, Inc., a technology startup based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, just announced that it has secured funding from a group of technology investors to propel its innovative app, Clariti (www.clariti.app), in the business productivity space.

Today, you probably use one app for email, one for chat, one for calls, & so on to complete your task. Each app holds a small piece of the ‘task’. If you are like everyone else, you are juggling multiple tasks at work. You can see how quickly you can lose track of the task history when it is so fragmented in information silos. As they say, you have to know where you came from to know where you should go.

Simply put, Clariti uses Thread to completely eliminate fragmentation. It creates threads of emails, chats, calls, to-do and more in a single app. With all related communications, actions and documents automatically connected in threads, Clariti retains all the “intelligence” from the work you just did. No more searching, no more working blind. The entire history of your task is always at your fingertips in a single place.

Launched in September, and seeing phenomenal success since its launch, Clariti has recently secured funding from a group of technology investors. The terms of the funding are private.

“We did not set out to create just another email app or another chat app. Our goal was to transform how email and chat are used in business. I believe we have done it with our innovative Thread implementation. It delivers on the promise of raising your workplace productivity manifold. This recent interest from a group of tech investors is an affirmation of the value Clariti offers users and its overall growth potential in the business productivity apps space,” said Kumar Rajan, CCE Technologies’ Chief Executive Officer.

Employees are individuals first, team members next. We believe in the axiom ‘A better you makes a better team”. Clariti first empowers the individual to raise their productivity, and then helps them excel in team collaboration. It is designed for easy adoption, even by small and medium businesses with limited IT resources. All your work – emails, chats, calls, to-do, documents…is organized by topic in Threads. Displayed in an easy-to-navigate visual form, threads help you to quickly see the complete history behind the work. With the big picture always visible, you make informed decisions faster.

“Lately, communication apps has focused almost exclusively on team messaging. But Clariti starts with the individual. Relying on AI-powered techniques, our first goal is to make YOU more productive, organized and quicker at work – whether you work alone or with a team. You excel first and the team follows. We believe Clariti is a “must-have” for every worker and every business striving to be agile. Bring your current email account and you are good to go,” added Kumar.

Clariti is securely hosted on Amazon Web Services, providing total reliability, 100% uptime and trusted security. It uses 256-bit SHA encryption for both data and communications.

Clariti is available for free for all users. Premium features are available for only $6/user/month. To learn more about Clariti and get started for free, visit – www.clariti.app

About CCE Technologies:

CCE Technologies, Inc. (CCET) is a technology startup based in Fort Lee, NJ with a development partner in Chennai, India. With its first workplace productivity app, Clariti (www.clariti.app), CCET aims to increase productivity, restore order, and add speed to your work.

