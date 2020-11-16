HP Enhances Retail Experiences with Most Powerful All‐in‐One Solution

HP Engage One Pro blends outstanding performance and sleek design in a flexible and durable point-of-sale system
PALO ALTO, November 11, 2020 — Today, HP Inc. unveiled the HP Engage One Pro, the world’s most powerful point-of-sale system1 and is part of the world’s most secure point-of-sale systems2. The Engage One Pro expands HP’s portfolio of point-of-sale systems with a premium all-in-one solution that is purpose-built for retail and hospitality businesses.
Today’s point-of-sale systems create an enhanced in-store experience because the technology is designed to have maximum versatility and reliability so that it seamlessly blends into the environment. Eighty-six percent of retailers said design is important and 67% believe durability is a key factor to withstand the demands of a retail environment, including the ability to meet today’s strict sanitization requirements3. These features are even more important during the pandemic as retailers and hospitality operators are looking to accelerate the adoption of self-service and kiosk terminals. The Engage One Pro enables even more self-service configurations with three screen size options and installation versatility that brings customers clean counter operations with integrated peripherals and industry-leading cable management.
“Retail and hospitality operators need more power and flexibility in order to deliver the choice, convenience, and personalization customers expect,” said Aaron Weiss, vice president and general manager, Retail Solutions, HP Inc. “Purpose-built for today’s changing retail environments, including the desire for more self-service terminals, the HP Engage One Pro, blends a sleek design with excellent performance to deliver engaging and memorable experiences.”
“Creating great experiences across evolving customer expectations in retail and hospitality is an exciting, but challenging journey,” said Alec Gefrides, general manager of Products and Technologies for the Retail, Banking, Hospitality, and Education Division of Intel IOTG. “Designed for the performance, choice and flexibility required, the new 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processors with vPro™ and Active Management Technology deliver a platform that helps retail and hospitality operators navigate the dynamic opportunities of today and tomorrow.”
Style and Performance to Elevate the Customer Experience
The Engage One Pro is the next step for how businesses can enhance their in-store retail experience with a powerful AiO that provides scalability, flexibility, and ultimate customization; and it is not only retail and hospitality that are focused on delivering elevated customer experiences. The Engage One Pro is designed to meet the needs of workflows and use cases in a wide range of customer settings. Vertical industries such as travel and transportation, healthcare, and banking industries can now offer a premium experience that is both practical and reliable. The Engage One Pro brings sleek and attractive aesthetics to competitive counterspace while offering businesses the peace-of-mind knowing the Engage One Pro from HP is part of the world’s most secure point-of-sale system5.
- Crafted with Intention: A purposeful design in a sleek aluminum frame, the Engage One Pro brings sophisticated craftsmanship with integrated, hidden cable management to keep counter spaces cutter-free and the ability to adjust display orientation and deploy in landscape or portrait mode with height and tilt adjust for simple, seamless usability.
- Outstanding Performance for Smooth Interactions: With up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processors, transactions can be completed quickly and can be increasingly personalized with the ability to compile critical insights through improved computer vision and deep learning performance.
- Adaptable Deployment your Way: The Engage One Pro brings choice to the customer to best suit the needs of retail spaces with three screen sizes and the ability to deploy it as a traditional point-of-sale device, interactive signage, or self-service on a countertop or VESA mounted8. The new 24” diagonal screen size allows businesses to engage customers with interactive signage and more seamless self-service.
- Durable and Secure: The Engage One Pro is part of HP’s portfolio of the world’s most secure point-of-sale systems and undergoes military standards testing9, including frequent sanitization to give customers a premium level of safety.
Availability10:
HP Engage One Pro is expected to be available at hp.com/EngageOnePro in January 2021.
About HP
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.