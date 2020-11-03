Global Street Dance Competition Heads To Digital Stage On TikTok

Red Bull Dance Your Style challenges dancers everywhere to audition on TikTok in a new competition format

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 — Red Bull Dance Your Style has announced a new digital format that transports the energy of a live event where two street stylers battle to wow the crowd to new audiences around the world via TikTok.

Within the past year, TikTok has helped everyone fall in love with dance from school teachers and doctors– to dancers sliding in mainstream music videos. Dance Hashtags have become a powerful digital trend and as a result, TikTok has transformed the lives of dancers themselves, launching the careers of dancers like Jojo Akamz / @Akamztwenty20 and Taylor Pierce / @Taylor thatdancer .

From hip-hop to popping, house, waacking, Memphis Jookin’, locking, and more, Red Bull Dance Your Style includes a variety of street styles, all of which originated in the US from the streets of beloved cities like New York, Chicago, Memphis, and Atlanta.

Since 2018, Red Bull Dance Your Style has provided a global platform for street dancers from around the world to show off their skill and originality in head-to-head battles across more than 30 countries, with victory decided by audience vote. Last year, the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final, hosted in Paris, France at the historic Grande Halle de La Villette, was the culmination of 65 events held across 30 countries throughout the year, where attendees ultimately decided who ruled the dance floor by their votes.

Via this digital competition, the sky’s the limit for how many dancers can experience Red Bull Dance Your Style from anywhere, all through the power of dance and TikTok.

Starting, November 5th, see how to enter and follow the challenge below:

RULES AND HOW TO ENTER THE RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE CHALLENGE:

Step 1: Sign up for a TikTok account

Step 2: Create a 30-second audition video or upload your video onto TikTok and select “Get Loose Now” by the Black Eyed Peas as your soundtrack (This song has to be used to enter the competition. Only videos with this song added within the TikTok app will be officially entered within the challenge.)

Step 3: Once you’ve created your audition video, don’t forget to tag @RedBullDance and finalize your submission by using the hashtag #redbulldanceyourstyle

Step 4: Enter your videos into TikTok by Sunday, November 15th

Step 5: Judges will choose eight dancers from the audition round to move on and compete alongside eight pre-selected Wildcard dancers in the finals, where the public will choose the winner using TikTok’s poll function

Step 6: From November 25 – December 13 , follow @RedBullDance and vote for the dancer you think delivered the best moves

If you’re the winner of the Red Bull Dance Your Style Challenge, you’ll be guaranteed a fast track towardsa spot in the 2021 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final!

For the first round of this year’s competition, judges from around the world representing some of the biggest international names in dance include: hip-hop dancer, teacher and choreographer Majid Kessab/ @majidk47 of Germany; Japanese waacking freestyler and global performer Ibuki Imata /@ibuki.japan:and US hip-hop dancer, actor and So You Think You Can Dance winner Leon “Kida the Great” Burns /@kidathegreatofficial

“Street dance is real and raw, and it’s a big inspiration for other dance styles now. Almost everybody is touched by watching it, because you can see personalities and emotions. You can have three different people dancing the same style, but they won’t interpret it in the same way. That’s the magic,” says Kessab. “A lot of dancers don’t have the chance to travel around and share their skills. Now they can show the world what they’ve got online. This opportunity gives them the chance to be part of a big event from home.”

Who rules the dance floor? The public decides! You can find complete information including which street dance styles qualify and how to upload your audition video at www.redbulldanceyourstyle.com. Minimum age and other restrictions may apply. And everyone can see the action and – most important of all – VOTE for the winner starting November 25 by following @RedBullDance on TikTok.

ABOUT RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a global street dance event series with a unique battle format. From hip hop to house, from locking to popping – dancers participating in Red Bull Dance Your Style will need to ‘wow’ the audience and ultimately win their vote. In 2020, the competition introduces a new format that takes place entirely on TikTok. Testing freestyle and musicality skills through unpredictable mainstream tracks ranging from recent global hits to classic beats, the new “Red Bull Dance Your Style Challenge” will have the TikTok viewers deciding who will rule the dance floor.

For more information, visit www.redbulldanceyourstyle.com

