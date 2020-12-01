Dating During COVID: Socially Distanced Video Dating Explodes Across The United States During Pandemic

35% increase in users from the United States .

. Significant increase in users from locations where stricter lockdown measures are in place; California (40%), New York (33%), Arizona (29%), Georgia (29%), and Pennsylvania (27%).

(40%), (33%), (29%), (29%), and (27%). Top three interest-based searches relating to dating during the pandemic: 1. Covid dating 2. Virtual date 3. Dating

Rise in the number of meaningful chats with users spending an average of 40% longer on each chat and sending 35% more messages.

While several major dating apps have recently introduced video chat features, singles primarily use them for finding in-person dates. Video chat platforms such as Camgo, however, promote safe and socially distanced dating which, according to the latest data, is resonating with swiping-fatigued singles who are seeking a new way to connect with others.

“We are committed to providing our users with a safe and fun way to stay socially connected during these difficult times”, said Camgo Media Manager, Shea Robinson, “Our video chat platform promotes virtual dating where social distancing is maintained, but real connections are established via live video chat.”

As Thanksgiving, Christmas, and a potential nationwide New Year lockdown approaches, Camgo will continue to promote socially distanced video dating as an alternative to meeting in person and provide support to users by offering the best tools to stay connected in these difficult times.

About Camgo

Camgo is a free modern video chat web application where people can meet others from around the world. It is committed to promoting user safety and has pioneered features such as “safe search” and interest-based chats.

Find Camgo on Twitter, Facebook, and visit www.camgo.com to know more about us.

Data Infographic: https://www.camgo.com/socially-distanced-dating-stats/