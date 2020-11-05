5 Cloud Storage Solutions for Business

Share this...

Cloud storage is becoming increasingly popular and necessary, especially in light of the new remote working regime. While cloud computing can be new and unfamiliar for some businesses, there is plenty of support for these platforms, as well as a plethora of options, especially when it comes to storage. Below are the five most popular cloud storage solutions for businesses.

The platforms mentioned below are just a few of the cloud storage options on the market. To find out what types will best suit your business needs, you may want to do additional research. Or, if you’re still unsure about cloud computing and would like advice from the professionals, IT solutions experts such as HERO Managed Services LLC can help you find and implement the right technology platforms for your company.

IDrive

IDrive is a user-friendly form of cloud storage that is both fast and secure. At $74/year, IDrive provides continuous synching of your files, and for businesses in particular, the platform allows for unlimited users and server backup. The web interface permits files shared by Facebook, Twitter, and via email, and you also get access to a huge amount of storage (up to 12.5TB). This is a great option if you’re looking for security plus storage at a fairly decent price.

Dropbox

One of the most well-known cloud storage providers out there is Dropbox. Its renowned features include cross-platform sharing, synching, backup, and storage. The other benefit of this platform is that it even allows file sharing with individuals who don’t have a Dropbox account. While Dropbox for business is a bit pricier — ranging from $12 to $16/month — the package also comes with priority dedicated support.

Microsoft OneDrive

OneDrive is another popular cloud storage platform, and its business plan provides a host of benefits such as project and workflow management, data management, and user management. OneDrive for business comes in at a hefty fee of around $30/month, but its benefits make it worth the high cost. This includes unlimited storage, unlimited users (for a fee) and standard features like data storage, backup, and synch features.

Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is another storage provider and offers a number of cloud hosting options on a metered basis. These plans range from pay as you go, pay less when you reserve, pay less per unit by using more, and pay less as AWS grows. They also have custom pricing for those who want to adjust their plans. While Amazon Web Services is quite vast, it offers a variety of services such as mobile data backup, business app hosting, website hosting, and gaming.

Box

Box is a cloud-based content management and file sharing service. The platform comes in a bit cheaper than the bigger names at just $15/per user per month, and it offers a variety of features such as unlimited storage, security, file synching, IT and admin controls, and technical support. Users can also customize their plans to include features such as Microsoft 365 and maximum allowed file size.