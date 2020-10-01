Zoom is the Top Brand that People are Using More During the Pandemic

Share this...

Branding Agency’s New Pandemic-Related Study to be Launched on October 7, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Zoom is the top brand that people have increased usage of during the pandemic, according to MBLM’s Brand Intimacy COVID Study, a study of brands based on emotions during the pandemic. MBLM (pronounced Emblem) uses emotional science to build and manage more intimate brands. Purell and Netflix follow Zoom and rank second and third, respectively, for increased usage during COVID. These findings are just some of the initial rankings and insights from the Brand Intimacy COVID Study being released next week. Brand Intimacy is the emotional science behind the bonds we form with the brands we use and love.

Top Brands that People are Using During the Pandemic, According to MBLM’s Brand Intimacy COVID Study

“Video conferencing has become a critical tool for working, learning and maintaining our social bonds. Zoom has emerged as a verb for its ease of use and ubiquity,” stated Mario Natarelli, managing partner, MBLM. “Brands drive business, and they in turn are the fuel of our economy. As we look to recovery, we wanted to reveal which brands consumers are bonding with now and why.”

During late summer 2020, MBLM conducted a quantitative survey of 3,000 consumers in the U.S. to detail their experiences across 10 industries and 100 brands. The Brand Intimacy COVID Study focuses on highlights, insights and rankings from this survey. The study will be launched on October 7, 2020.

About MBLM: MBLM has invented a new marketing paradigm, Brand Intimacy, delivering expertise and offerings across three areas of focus: Agency, Lab and Platform. With offices in four countries, our multidisciplinary teams help clients build stronger bonds and deliver optimized marketing outcomes and returns for the long term. To learn more about how we can help you create and sustain ultimate brand relationships, visit mblm.com.

