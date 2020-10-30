Time To Fall Back In Style With Casio

Share this...

Daylight Saving Time Simplified with Casio’s Portfolio of Timepieces

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 — Along with the season’s changing foliage and crisp air, the time has come to fall back an hour. Daylight Saving Time (DST) will take place on Sunday, November 1st at 2:00 a.m. and Casio America, Inc makes seasonal time adjustment seamless with timepieces for every type of watch enthusiast.

For Sleek Looks

Packed with technology and boasting an elegant and versatile design, the new EDIFICE ECB20D-1A makes DST and time zone adjustment stress free. This stylish timepiece comes equipped with full-time Smartphone Link technology and when paired to the EDIFICE Connected app via Bluetooth®, it can access the correct time in the current location and for up to 300 cities worldwide updating the timepiece with the latest time zone and daylight-saving time information.

The ECB20D-1A (MSRP: $150.00) features four screws that adorn the octagonal bezel, with orange accents and a silver stainless steel band and bezel that make for a stylish and powerful design. Additional features include schedule timer with event notifications, super illuminator, water resistance up to 100 meters, five alarms, a stopwatch, and much more. For more information on Casio’s EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com

For Tough Looks

For those who are all about G-SHOCK’s tough style, the new industrial-inspired GA900A-1A9 is the perfect choice to stay one step ahead of the time change. This model boasts a DST on/off functionality that allows users to control when to switch to DST as well as adjust to 29 time zones including 48 cities and coordinated universal time (UTC). As part of a new lineup of heavy-duty models, the GA900A-1A9 features a utilitarian design motif highlighted by a 10-sided bezel resembling the shape of an industrial fastener and secured by four screws and is a great choice for wear in tough environments.

Additional features include shock resistance, water resistance up to 200 meters, 7-year battery, super illuminator, and more. The GA900A-1A9 (MSRP: $120.00) comes with a black case with yellow dial accents and resin band. For additional information on Casio’s G-SHOCK collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com .

For Adventurers

With PRO TREK’s PRW6600Y-1A9 featuring Multiband 6 Atomic timekeeping, forget about setting a reminder to set your clock back. This timepiece automatically synchronizes with atomic clocks around the world based on the user’s home city to ensure the correct time is displayed. In addition, this model features Tough Solar charging capabilities, eliminating the need for battery replacements, as well as Triple Sensor technology to detect compass bearing, altitude and barometric pressure allowing users to easily navigate seasonal and time zone changes as well as their next adventure.

The PRW6600Y-1A9 (MSRP: $380.00) offers water resistance up to 100 meters and features a black IP stainless steel bezel, a black dial with yellow accents, a Durosoft silicone band, and full auto double LED light. For additional information on Casio’s PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com .

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of “creativity and contribution” through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit Casio.com .

