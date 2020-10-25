The ROI of Slack – Discover why Slack’s ROI is 338%

Read Forrester’s report on the ROI of Slack.
In this Forrester report, you’ll find out how Slack yields a 338% return on investment for technical teams, recouping its own costs within 6 months. This thorough report details productivity gains, implementation costs, tool cost savings, and more.
Benefits of Slack on a paid plan
- Use shared channels and guest accounts to work directly with people outside of your organization.
- Centralize your work inside of Slack by connecting your most important tools with apps and integrations.
- Use Slack calls (voice and video) plus screen sharing to connect with anyone in your workspace. Source: Slack blog
