The ROI of Slack – Discover why Slack’s ROI is 338%

In this Forrester report, you’ll find out how Slack yields a 338% return on investment for technical teams, recouping its own costs within 6 months. This thorough report details productivity gains, implementation costs, tool cost savings, and more.

Benefits of Slack on a paid plan

Use shared channels and guest accounts to work directly with people outside of your organization.

Centralize your work inside of Slack by connecting your most important tools with apps and integrations.

Use Slack calls (voice and video) plus screen sharing to connect with anyone in your workspace.

