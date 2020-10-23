Property investment with VR and mobile VR

Share this...

With the ongoing global pandemic restricting movement for a lot of people, and throwing a spanner in the works when it comes to investment (and working in general), many investors and entrepreneurs feel that they are unable to make a clear-cut decision on property investment opportunities – which are continuing to thrive and remain strong in the face of adversity. The viewing process is a large part of purchasing a property, and so you want to feel like you have gotten to grips with what you’re investing in before you go ahead with the deal.

In order to combat this uncertainty, VR can be used to provide a sort of ‘virtual viewing’, giving those restricted the next best thing that can then give them the confidence to go ahead and seize the opportunity of the thriving property market sector before it’s too late—interested in finding out more about property investment in VR? Here are a few different interesting factors that you might not have considered.

Virtual Property Investment

As part of their ongoing remote viewing process and meetings with potential investors and clients, award-winning property investment company RWinvest utilises VR imagery of their many developments, alongside detailed guides and information on the surrounding area, in formats from videos, to podcasts, eBooks and guides. Giving an investor an immersive, 3D-view of their potential purchase is more effective than simple 2D images or blueprints, as it helps them to visualise the space better, and just get a better overall feel of the area.

Added Benefit – Remote viewings for international investors and those stuck inside their homes aren’t the only benefits of using virtual reality technology. Off-plan is a popular investment strategy in the property investment market which revolves around investing and purchasing a property while it is still in construction phases, or not yet built. It, of course, hugely benefits from having accompanying VR imagery that can be viewed by potential buyers and investors, as it gives them a better, more immersive view of what their purchase will look like on completion.

Mobile VR

While it isn’t as in-depth or technically proficient as a more expensive and high-end desktop/standalone virtual reality experience, mobile-based virtual reality is perhaps the most accessible version of all.

Not only do the vast majority of people today have mobile devices that will function with the 3D files, using their in-built gyro meters to simulate head movement, but they easily slip into a wide range of cheap and affordable headset units. These range from again affordable plastic hub units, with lenses that work with a wide range of phones, to simply cardboard-based contraptions that you can construct from the comfort of your own home.

For those that don’t have a virtual reality headset, and don’t want to purchase one for a small cost or even build one, VR experiences can still be had directly through a smartphone. In conjunction with the above-described materials, videos and guides can be found easily for free online to help you make a well-informed decision on the property market, and the files can be sent anywhere, easily, to translate into a fully 3D image to be explored through your mobile screen.