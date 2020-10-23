Pleasure Brand Biird Launches Petition To End Sexual Wellness Censorship and Gender Inequality on Social Media

To help educate policy makers and enforcers, Biird created an educational hub highlighting the importance of sexual wellness information and the issues that arise from censorship.

Facebook states “Adverts must not promote the sale or use of adult products or services, unless they promote family planning and contraception”*. A broad rule open to interpretation. Condoms and erectile dysfunction products fall within this category and are often promoted while female wellness products like vibrators which promote sexual health are banned.

Evi, Biird Co-founder, said:

“We know the restrictions our industry faces but that doesn’t mean we accept them. This petition and hub highlight how favouring male products like viagra is not only wrong, but also impacts the industry and its ability to grow, all while preventing access to educational content on female sexual issues. We are asking all sexual wellness companies to join us and show their support. Sign the petition and demand Facebook equal the playing field.”

The rules also cause funding issues for female wellness start-ups.

Cindy Gallop, advertising expert, and founder and CEO of Make Love, Not Porn said:

“Advertising platforms are shooting themselves in the foot with gender-biased sextech bans. The ability for female-founded sexual health and wellness brands to advertise and therefore to scale, unlocks the ability to raise serious funding from venture capitalists and investors in search of unicorns, which in turn guarantees serious revenue for those platforms. There’s a huge amount of money to be made out of taking women seriously – especially when it comes to sex.”