New Era for iPhone with 5G, T-Mobile to Offer iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, with Pre-orders Starting on October 16

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile will offer the new iPhone 12 lineup, including iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini, introducing a powerful 5G experience with the ability to tap into T-Mobile’s 5G network, the first and largest nationwide 5G network in the US, and the only network with dedicated spectrum across low, mid and high bands. With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 models feature an unparalleled new camera systems, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, the biggest jump in durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone. T-Mobile customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 beginning on October 16, with availability at T-Mobile and Metro on October 23. T-Mobile customers will be also able to order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini beginning on November 6, with availability at T-Mobile and Metro on November 13. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit www.t-mobile.com.

“The first 5G capable iPhone lineup is here, and the Un-carrier’s been ready — we were first to launch our 5G network nationwide, and have more low and mid-band spectrum than anyone in the U.S., with dedicated airwaves for 5G across all bands! So, if you want 5G with coverage AND speed, you want to be with T-Mobile,” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. “The launch of iPhone with 5G represents a major milestone, and we’re going big at launch with a big offer. There’s never been a better time to get on the nation’s LARGEST 5G network!”

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide1 — with models in the US supporting millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G. The redesigned 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. Available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and sporting an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance,2 and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, iPhone 12 Pro provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision3, and more. A reimagined pro camera system features an expansive Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom, and a new Wide camera to capture professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments. With the all-new Apple ProRAW4, photographers gain more creative control in photos and the new LiDAR Scanner brings more realistic AR experiences to iPhone 12 Pro and delivers improved autofocus in low light and Night mode portraits. iPhone 12 Pro, along with all iPhone 12 models, introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.5

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with support for 5G introduces a beautiful new design packed with powerful new capabilities, and now supports an advanced 5G experience. Available in five beautiful aluminum finishes — blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED)6 — iPhone 12 features an expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance, MagSafe, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass ever made. The same A14 Bionic chip in iPhone 12 Pro comes to iPhone 12 which, coupled with an advanced camera system, introduces meaningful new computational photography features, the highest quality video in a smartphone, and more, while delivering great battery life. iPhone 12 features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and brings a powerful new dual-camera system with the Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera for even more amazing low-light photos and videos, and Night mode on all cameras.

Starting Friday, October 16, T-Mobile customers can choose from:

Get two iPhone 12 Pros AND two new lines of unlimited 5G data for just $100/month on Essentials when trading in two eligible devices.

Get up to $850 off any new iPhone 12 model with bill credits when adding a line and trading or turning in an eligible device.

Get up to HALF OFF the iPhone 12 Pro… or up to $500 off any new iPhone 12 series with 30 monthly bill credits when trading or turning in an eligible device.

Plus, customers who have been with T-Mobile, including Sprint, for 5+ years can get a $200 rebate on any new iPhone when they trade or turn in any active iPhone on an eligible plan. This can be combined with the $500 off deal.

Plus, T-Mobile for Business has offers for businesses of all sizes and government agencies. Business customers can get the new iPhone 12 for $399 when adding a line and trading in an eligible device. Plus, small businesses can get $100 with bill credits for every line they activate.

T-Mobile has the first and largest nationwide 5G network, covering over 260 million people across 1.3 million square miles. And, with T-Mobile’s supply of ideal mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz), the Un-carrier is building on that nationwide 5G foundation with even more speed and capacity. In places where mid-band 5G is deployed, average download speeds are already around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps. T-Mobile’s 2.5 GHz 5G delivers blazing fast speeds and expansive coverage. Each mid-band 2.5 GHz 5G site can cover tens of thousands of times the area that one mmWave site can. At T-Mobile, customers with a 5G phone can get broad 5G coverage and blazing fast speed at the same time.

For more details on pricing and offers, please visit t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals. Head here for more on T-Mobile for Business offers. And for more details on iPhone 12 models, please visit www.apple.com.

If you cancel your line before receiving 30 bill credits, you may owe up to the full value of all devices (e.g., iPhone 12 Pro 128GB $999.99) on required finance agreements; if cancelling your account, you can contact us first to instead make discounted monthly balance payments. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. If you’ve cancelled voice lines in past 90 days reactivate them first. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits. $850 Off: Max 4 discounted devices/account. $500 Off: Max 12/account. $200 Rebate: Rebate via virtual prepaid card (T-Mobile) or 30 monthly bill credits (Sprint). Card issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC. Allow 6-8 weeks. Max 4/account. Essentials: During congestion, the small fraction of customers using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Without AutoPay, $5 more/line on lines 1-6. 5G coverage not available in some areas; some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

1 Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier and visit apple.com/ iphone/cellular.

2 iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are splash-, water-, and dust-resistant, and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions and have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes); splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance may decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.

3 4K Dolby Vision playback requires Apple TV 4K or an AirPlay-enabled TV.

4 Apple ProRAW will be available in a future iOS 14 update for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

5 MagSafe accessories including chargers, cases, and wallets are sold separately.

6 A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. From now until December 31, 2020, those proceeds will go to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 response.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.