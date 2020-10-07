New Dell UltraSharp Monitors and Meeting Space Solutions Enhance Productivity and Comfort for Workers Anywhere

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

Meeting space solutions enable seamless videoconferencing for group collaboration in hybrid work environments

New displays and meeting systems from Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) help creatives and office professionals work productively and comfortably in hybrid work environments.

According to IDC research, 81% of employees believe monitors with higher resolution, better ergonomics and color improve the overall working experience1. This expanded UltraSharp portfolio features state-of-the art technology, including mini-LED, built-in colorimeter and low blue light reduction screens.

“Technology that helps us do our best work is critical as we adapt to the new hybrid work environment,” said Bert Park, senior vice president and general manager, Software & Peripherals Product Group, Dell Technologies. “Our monitors have always been the most desired companion to any PC, and our new line is no different. We’re helping customers push productivity to the edge while delivering great performance, style and comfort.”

As world’s number one monitors brand for seven years running2, Dell offers an end-to-end ecosystem of collaboration tools that can meet the needs of every worker and offers the most EPEAT® Gold registered monitors globally3.

Exceptional color accuracy, contrast and precision for creatives

Design professionals rely on color accurate displays to produce their creative masterpieces. The Dell UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor Monitor (UP3221Q) is the world’s first professional monitor with 2K mini-LED direct backlit dimming zones4, where the individually controlled backlight zones on the monitor provide contrast with deep blacks and bright whites.

With the widest DCI-P3 color coverage in a professional monitor at 99.8%4, 4K resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 1000, the 32-inch UltraSharp enables precise and uniform color reproduction of film and video content. It is the world’s first 31.5-inch professional monitor with a built-in Calman® Powered colorimeter4, giving creators the flexibility of on-demand or scheduled calibration with or without the PC attached.

Enhanced eye comfort and broader screen space for desk-centric professionals

For desk-centric professionals who frequently work with spreadsheets and data-driven tasks, the Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (U2421E) and Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3421WE) offers the ideal balance between comfort and functionality.

Designed with wellness in mind, the 24-inch UltraSharp monitor has a 16:10 aspect ratio and is Dell’s first monitor with ComfortView Plus – a built-in, TÜV Rheinland-certified Hardware Low Blue Light solution that maintains color accuracy on the screen and minimizes blue light emission to optimize eye comfort. The 34-inch UltraSharp Monitor features WQHD resolution, 95% DCI-P3 color coverage and delivers an immersive audiovisual experience with three-sided ultra-thin borders and built-in dual speakers.

Meeting Space Solutions for seamless onsite and remote collaboration

As offices gradually return to site, businesses will need to reconfigure their meeting spaces to better support essential onsite employees collaborating with colleagues who may be best served working from home.

Dell’s newest Meeting Space Solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms offers a complete group collaboration ecosystem that includes the OptiPlex 7080 Micro running the Teams Room experience on Windows, Dell Large Format Monitors as well as audio and video peripherals. With proximity detection and one-touch join, employees can start meetings on time while instantly projecting content in the room and to virtual participants.

Plug and play magnetic soundbar

New P-series monitors (P2721Q, P3221D, P3421W) and the new 24-inch UltraSharp monitor can be paired with our latest audio innovation – the Dell Slim Soundbar (SB521A)– which attaches magnetically to the bottom of the display and allows users to tilt, swivel and pivot the monitor without the soundbar getting in the way. As the world’s slimmest and lightest soundbar5 the powerful 3.6W speakers deliver high quality sound in an easy plug and play setup – no software required.

Availability and pricing: