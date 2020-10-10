Mayor Steve Benjamin and Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar Host Virtual Conversation on The Power of Neighborhoods

Share this...

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 2-3:00pm ET, Mayor Steve Benjamin (Colombia, SC) — former president of the African American Mayors Association — will join Sarah Friar — CEO of Nextdoor — for a virtual conversation. These leaders will discuss the importance of staying connected with neighbors and supporting one’s community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s clear that Americans nationwide are seeking social connection. One recent study found that 82 percent of adults believe it’s important to be “plugged in” to a community — up from 63 percent before the pandemic. Nearly three in four agree that neighborhoods are one of the most important communities in our lives. And 7 in 10 are interested in a digital neighborhood resource to connect them to the local community.

“The neighborhood has become all the more important as our citizens continue to adjust to the necessary social distancing measures required during the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has uprooted normal interactions, leading people to find new, creative ways to create or strengthen communities,” said Mayor Steve Benjamin. “Forming or fortifying local connections are a crucial piece of this puzzle. As our neighborhood bonds grow stronger in this health crisis, so too will our nation.”

“Our neighborhoods have taken on a whole new significance this year. We have seen neighbors come together to help each other, rally in support of beloved local businesses and nonprofits, and roll up their sleeves to make their neighborhoods better,” said Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor. “Neighbors have the power to create the community they want when they come together. I am honored to participate in this important conversation with Mayor Benjamin and Columbia community leaders.”

To tune into the event, RSVP to Carolyn Clendenin at cclendenin@rabengroup.com.

About AAMA

The African American Mayors Association (AAMA) is the only organization exclusively representing over 500 African-American mayors across the United States. AAMA seeks to empower local leaders for the benefit of their citizens. The role of the AAMA includes taking positions on public policies that impact the vitality and sustainability of cities; providing mayors with leadership and management tools; and creating a forum for member mayors to share best practices related to municipal management.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is where neighbors come together for trusted connections and the exchange of helpful information, goods and services. We believe by bringing neighbors together, we can cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on.

Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor to tap into 268,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (1 in 4 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia and Canada, with many more to come.

We recognize that thriving communities are more than just residents. They’re also made up of the local businesses, nonprofits and public agencies that keep our neighborhoods strong and connected. With more than 50 million local business recommendations from neighbors to date on Nextdoor, it’s easier than ever to take advantage of the possibilities nearby.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

SOURCE Nextdoor, Inc.