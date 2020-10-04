LG Wing – Unique Smartphone Embodies LG’s Efforts to Explore the Unknown and Introduce Compelling, New Mobile Experiences

Share this...

SEOUL, Sep. 14, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) unveiled its first Explorer Project device, LG WING, at an online launch event (https://lgwing.me/DiscovertheUnexplored) livestreamed around the world from its Seoul headquarters.

Embodying the Explorer Project’s aim to discover yet unexplored usability concepts in an effort to expand the mobile industry, LG WING boasts a unique form factor that presents consumers with new and compellingly different mobile experiences.

Hidden Second Screen Offers Next-level User Experience

LG WING is completely different from any other smartphone on the market. Users can switch seamlessly between Basic Mode and Swivel Mode any time to enjoy an expanded and truly differentiated user experience. In Swivel Mode, the entire front of the phone rotates clockwise 90 degrees, orienting the Main Screen in landscape mode to reveal a 3.9 inch Second Screen that unlocks new usability and new possibilities to explore – a single application can be expanded to both screens or two applications can be displayed simultaneously, one on each display.

Viewing video-sharing and streaming platforms in Swivel Mode allows users to interact with the Second Screen while content plays uninterrupted on the Main Screen. To take advantage of LG WING’s unique form factor, LG collaborated with industry-leading platform partners. When viewing YouTube or Tubi on the preinstalled NAVER Whale browser, the video plays on the Main Screen while the Second Screen displays comments or the search bar. LG’s partnerships with other streaming platforms such as Rave and Ficto means that LG WING owners can enjoy videos full screen while simultaneously interacting with other viewers via the Second Screen.

LG WING’s two displays and revolutionary form factor facilitate new ways to engage with certain apps and features, making it far easier to multitask. Users can watch their favorite movies in all their widescreen glory while searching for information about their favorite actors or discussing the movie via chat with friends. For extra convenience, the Multi App feature allows users to create shortcuts for pairs of apps they typically use together. Swivel Mode can also prove handy when driving, allowing users to follow map directions on the Main Screen reserving the Second Screen for calls, which on other phones would cover the map. Changing the orientation of LG WING creates all kinds of new possibilities for multitasking and enjoying content.

Immersive Viewing Experience Without Distractions

With more consumers watching content on their smartphones than ever before, LG is introducing various features in WING to improve the mobile viewing experience. The Main Screen of LG WING is a flawless 6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio to deliver an exceptional viewing and gaming experience. Not only does the Second Screen expand the viewable real estate of the device, it also doubles as a grip when the Main Screen is in landscape mode. With Grip Lock activated, the Second Screen displays useful information such as time and date and ignores accidental touches.

In video platform apps optimized for its unique form factor, LG WING’s Second Screen acts as the Media Controller. When activated, a floating icon appears in the upper-right corner of the Second Screen, giving users the ability to change video and sound settings without having to pause the video or switch to another window. And to eliminate any potential visual distractions that might get in the way of viewer immersion, LG has implemented a 32MP Pop Up Camera that emerges from the body of the device when needed to preserve the device’s screen real estate.

World’s First Gimbal Feature in a Phone with Superb Video Recording

For users who usually record and share their daily lives using smartphones, LG equipped its groundbreaking handset with advanced camera features and technologies exclusive to the new form factor. LG WING boasts three rear cameras – a 64MP Ultra High Resolution OIS Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide Big Pixel and 13MP Wide. Enable Dual Recording in Swivel Mode by using the 32MP pop-up camera and one of the phone’s rear cameras simultaneously. The results can be saved together in a single file, or in two separate files with the aspect ratio set to either 1:1 or 16:9. What’s more, the Second Screen can be used as a dedicated editing palette while the video or photo is displayed on the Main Screen. LG WING also comes with LG Creator’s Kit, a collection of advanced imaging solutions including Timelapse Control, Voice Bokeh and ASMR Recording.

The Gimbal Motion Camera, the world’s first in a smartphone, turns the LG WING’s Second Screen into a convenient grip, providing the stability needed to capture clearer shots and smooth video footage in horizontal mode with one hand, normally difficult to accomplish with conventional bar-type smartphones. LG WING offers functions typically found only on a real gimbal, just as a joystick for controlling the camera angle, a lock to reduce shakes and blurring, a follow mode for smoother videos when moving, pan follow for horizontal movement with minimal up and down shake, and first person view mode for capturing rhythmic and dynamic movements.

Lighter Yet Durable for Reliable Usability

Even with two screens, LG WING maintains a relatively light, making it easy to hold and convenient to carry. Using slim but tough composite materials and a special perforation technique, LG engineers were able to keep the weight to just 260 grams, making LG WING no heavier than many of today’s large-display smartphones. And the ergonomic design of the device ensures a comfortable stress-free grip whether in Swivel Mode or Basic Mode.

LG WING engineers took into consideration the additional moving parts to employ features to enhance its durability and reliability. When taking a selfie, the accelerometer recognizes if the phone has been dropped and instantaneously retracts the pop-up camera lens to prevent any damage. Another example of quality engineering is the hinge module with Hydraulic Damper, which reduces stress on mechanism when the Main Screen is rotated. Thermoplastic polyoxymethylene is applied to the back of the Main Screen to facilitate smoother swiveling and to prevent scratches on the Second Screen. The hinge mechanism in LG WING has proven to be perfectly reliable even after 200,000 swivels.

To meet customers’ expectation of 5G services, engineers equipped LG WING with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System. As Qualcomm’s first mobile platform to integrate an application processor and 5G Modem-RF system, this chipset brings best-in-class AI performance, lightning-fast 5G connectivity and intelligent multi-camera capabilities while also preserving battery life. Thanks in part to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ features, LG WING delivers a truly unique entertainment experience with instantaneous response times, cinema-quality graphics and incredible audio.

“Congratulations to the entire LG team on the announcement of the LG WING, a truly innovative device powered by the Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform that perfectly encapsulates the vision of LG’s new Explorer Project,” said Jim Tran, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Qualcomm Technologies actively collaborated with LG Mobile on ways to optimize the performance of the products of the Explorer Project that will bring new and different experiences to consumers.”

“LG WING ushers in a new era of mobile discovery and is an exciting beginning to our Explorer Project initiative,” said Morris Lee, president of LG’s Mobile Communications Company. “Different than anything else on the market today, this innovative device challenges the industry status quo and provides consumers with a new mobile experience that will open up new ways to think about the smartphone.”

LG WING will initially launch in South Korea starting next month to be followed by key markets in North America and Europe.

Consumers are encouraged to visit http://lgwing.me/Virtual_Unboxing to experience LG WING for themselves. Interested developers can go to http://mobile.developer.lge.com to learn more about creating unique applications for LG WING.

Key Specifications: 1

LG WING

Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform integrated with Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System

Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform integrated with Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System Display:

– Main Screen: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

– Second Screen: 3.9-inch 1.15:1 G-OLED (1,240 x 1,080 / 419ppi)

– Main Screen: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi) – Second Screen: 3.9-inch 1.15:1 G-OLED (1,240 x 1,080 / 419ppi) Memory: 8GB RAM / 128 or 256GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

– Rear: Ultra High Resolution (64MP Standard 2 (F1.8 / 78°/ 0.8µm) / 13MP Ultra Wide (F1.9 / 117° / 1.0µm) / 12MP Ultra Wide Big Pixel (F2.2 / 120° / 1.4µm)

– Front: 32MP Standard 3 (F1.9 / 79.6° / 0.8µm)

– Rear: Ultra High Resolution (64MP Standard (F1.8 / 78°/ 0.8µm) / 13MP Ultra Wide (F1.9 / 117° / 1.0µm) / 12MP Ultra Wide Big Pixel (F2.2 / 120° / 1.4µm) – Front: 32MP Standard 3 (F1.9 / 79.6° / 0.8µm) Battery: 4,000mAh

Operating System: Android 10.0 (Q OS)

Size: 169.5 x 74.5 x 10.9 mm

Weight: 260g

Network: 3G / 4G LTE-A / 5G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1 Compatible)

Colors: Aurora Gray / Illusion Sky

Others: Gimbal Motion Camera / Front Pop Up Camera / Hexa Motion Stabilizer / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant / Q Lens / Dual Recording / LG Creator’s Kit / Black Stabilizer / LG 3D Sound Engine / In-Display Fingerprint Sensor / IP54 Water and Dust Resistance / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4.0+ Technology / Wireless Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliance 4 / LG Pay

# # #

1 Specifications, features and accessories may vary depending on the particular market and carrier.

2 Pixel Binning to 16MP. Quality of full 64MP image may vary slightly depending on the chipset.

3 Pixel Binning to 8MP. Quality of full 32MP image may vary slightly depending on the chipset.

4 Passed 9 categories of tests conducted on LG WING in conventional configuration, not Swivel Mode.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Quick Charge are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm Quick Charge are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.