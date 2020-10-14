iPhone 12 Adds AR capabilities with LiDAR Scanner Technology

Share this...

Recently, with the announcement of the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple got the attention of many mapping, imaging, and AR technology geeks by boasting enhanced AR imaging capabillites with LiDAR scanning technology.

Details of the enhanced camaera capabillities in iPhone 12:

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide 1 — with models in the US supporting millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G.

The redesigned 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone.

Available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and sporting an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance, 2 and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, iPhone 12 Pro provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone.

A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision3, and more.

A reimagined pro camera system features an expansive Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom, and a new Wide camera to capture professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments.

With the all-new Apple ProRAW 4 , photographers gain more creative control in photos and the new LiDAR Scanner brings more realistic AR experiences to iPhone 12 Pro and delivers improved autofocus in low light and Night mode portraits.

iPhone 12 Pro, along with all iPhone 12 models, introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone

Why LiDAR? With the new iPhone, Apple claims that it’ll help you with three things: photo and video effects, precise placement of AR objects, and object and room scanning – Source: TNW

Source: T-Mobile:

Note, iPhone 12 will be available from T-Mobile starting October 16, 2020.

Interested in more about LiDAR Technology? Be sure to consult the industry leading LiDAR Magazine, devoted to LiDAR Technology www.lidarmag.com – @lidarmag on Twitter