EveryoneSocial Raises $7.6 Million to Enable Employees to Leverage Social Media at Work

The platform enables employees to create, share, and engage with brand content externally and internally

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2020 — EveryoneSocial, the leading SaaS company in the rapidly growing category of employee advocacy, today announced the closing of a $7.6 million Series A round of financing.

The financing was led by Next Frontier Capital with additional participation from Crane Group and Epic Ventures.

EveryoneSocial platform and mobile app.

“From day one, our primary goal has been to put our customers and their employees at the center of our universe here at EveryoneSocial and we couldn’t be more excited about how this capital is going to allow us to raise the bar even higher. Social media applies to all professionals and businesses as a tool to market, to recruit, to communicate, to sell, and to connect, and the global pandemic has only reinforced that reality,” said Cameron Brain, EveryoneSocial’s CEO and co-founder.

EveryoneSocial will be using this new funding to expand its team, further support its rapidly growing base of global clients, ship new product features and enhancements, and advance its lead within the employee advocacy category.

With remote work as the new norm for tens of millions of professionals, keeping employees informed, engaged, and productive is a top challenge for all organizations and the reason why many of the world’s highest-performing companies rely on EveryoneSocial as a critical piece of their marketing, sales, comms, and HR tech stacks.

“EveryoneSocial is the far and away leader in the employee advocacy space. The product is visionary and we couldn’t be more excited about the team and the tremendous value their product will continue to bring to global enterprises,” said Les Craig, Partner at Next Frontier Capital.

EveryoneSocial has always aimed to establish long-term partnerships with its customers and continues to place emphasis on building a product that employees actually want to use, making it the employee advocacy platform preferred by the world’s highest-performing companies including Dell, T-Mobile, Teradata, EA, Indeed, and many others.

The EveryoneSocial platform is also consistently recognized as a top choice on G2 and regarded as the leader in the employee advocacy and social selling categories.

About EveryoneSocial:

EveryoneSocial is the leading employee advocacy platform (top-rated on G2) trusted by the world’s highest-performing organizations to best engage employees and empower marketing, sales, recruiting, and communications through social media.

EveryoneSocial customers range in size from pre-IPO unicorns to Fortune 100 enterprises, spanning industries including high-tech, bio-pharmaceutical, telecommunications, financial and professional services, staffing, and real estate.