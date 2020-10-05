Entre launches a new app to connect entrepreneurs online

Share this...

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2020 — On a mission to make entrepreneurship accessible to anyone, Entre , a social network built for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and investors has launched an app to make entrepreneurship attainable by creating the most supportive and inclusive social media platform for creators.

“We started growing our community through events across the US over the last few years by forming partnerships with Microsoft, WeWork, and other co-working spaces,” said Michael Marra, CEO and Founder of Entre. “As we grew to over 160 events and 20,000 members, we knew that we needed a way to connect everyone in our network and entrepreneurs around the world online rather than through events alone. That’s why we created our app, so we can make entrepreneurship accessible to anyone for free.”

The community provided thousands of entrepreneurs around the world with a way to access high quality content and connections. Users can easily connect with like-minded people, create content, find their team, and raise funding from investors.

While in beta, Entre’s app gained over 4,000 users from over 100 different countries and continues to grow. The platform is full of supportive members seeking to share their experiences, ask questions, launch their products, get feedback on ideas, and start interesting conversations.

Undock , a New York startup, placed 3rd in Entre’s Black-Led Startup Pitch Competition in July and went on to raise a $1.6 million financing round led by Lightship Capital, with participation from other notable investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Lerer Hippeau, Alumni Ventures Group and Arlan Hamilton.

Collin Castrina, an online entrepreneur with over 400k followers on TikTok recently joined Entre and said, “The Entre community is far more friendly and engaging than other networking tools out there. I love the community that is being built and am beyond excited to see the future of Entre.”

Finding the right resources for a startup venture can be challenging, which is why Entre created Entre Pro, their premium membership. Members can access all of Entre’s events as well as deals from 40+ partners including GSuite, Brex, Gust, Hubspot, Zendesk, and more.

The term entrepreneur can be defined in unique ways and now there are more than 500 million entrepreneurs across the world facing similar issues. Especially during COVID, many are looking for alternative ways to make money online and start businesses so Entre is more important now than ever.

About Entre:

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Entre launched in 2019 and has already raised over 185k from angel investors. They are actively raising more money through their partnership with Wefunder and will be looking to start their Seed Round in early 2021. Now that the Entre App is officially launched, they are focused on scaling and building the largest social network for entrepreneurs of all types to help them connect, grow and prosper in the digital world. To join the fastest growing network of entrepreneurs, visit www.joinentre.com