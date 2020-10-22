Share this...

DJI’s New Pocket 2 – Still Small Enough to Fit in Your Pocket, but Now Even Mightier Than Before; More Info at B&H

NEW YORK—-B&H is excited to announce the release of the new DJI Pocket 2, which expands and improves on the impressive features of the DJI Osmo Pocket. The most notable improvement is that the DJI Pocket 2 allows you to zoom while shooting with it, something the Osmo just couldn’t do. The camera features 20mm equivalent lens with minimal distortion, enabling you to take flattering portraits as well as landscapes. The 1.1/7” 64 MP sensor, that is right -a 64 MP sensor – enables the Pocket 2 to shoot 4K video, as well as HD, and to take up to 64MP still photos. This sensor also enables the Pocket 2 to zoom while shooting. It supports 2x zoom at 4K, 3x zoom at 2.7K, 4 x zoom when shooting 1080p, and you can even use the zoom when capturing stills.

DJI Pocket 2 https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1597214-REG/dji_cp_os_00000146_01_osmo_pocket_2_gimbal.html

Key Features

Camera with 1/1.7″ 64MP CMOS Sensor

Compact 4.1 oz, 3-Axis Gimbal Design

Capture up to 4K60 Video, 4 Microphones

Up to 8x Zoom, 93° Angle of View

But it isn’t just the physical specs that are so astounding, the Pocket 2 features improvements to its software for smoother shooting and it supports more creative in-camera functions. These functions include an improved Hybrid AF, which helps avoid out of focus images and wasted time getting the shot in focus. Along with the improvements to the auto focus system, the Pocket 2 features ActiveTrack 3.0, which is able recognize adults, children, and pets with greater accuracy. The camera also has advanced timelapse functions that include selections for time-lapse, motion-lapse, and hyper-lapse. You can also create a 3 x 3 panorama with the press of a button on the gimbal itself. The included ¼”-20 tripod mounting accessory allows you to mount it to a tripod, so you don’t have to become a stature while taking advantage of the advanced time-lapse and panorama functions.

The DJI Pocket 2 also features Glamour filters, which you activate and select from merely by swiping down on the touchscreen. The effect is immediate and requires no post processing.

As far as audio goes, with four built-in microphones you can adjust the direction of audio, which is something that vloggers are sure to appreciate. This provides for an immersive audio experience, with the built-in audio enhancement following the direction the camera is pointing there is no need to use external mics or twist the gimbal to align the mics with the camera. You can also have the audio follow the zoom, so as the camera zooms in or out, the audio pickup adjusts to match. This can help make distant sounds stand out and be heard with more clarity. The four microphones allow you to record in mono or stereo, and they also provide for improved noise reduction, especially on windy days.

Along with these impressive features built into the camera comes an update to the Mimo app, which is downloadable for iOS and Android. Among the updates it features an AI Editor that can recognize the highlights of your footage and combine them into a shareable video for you. The Mimo app also includes pre-set creative video templates, that make for attention grabbing videos that are easily posted to social media. The Mimo app is being updated for the release of the Pocket 2, so you will need to update it to get the new functionality.

The DJI Pocket 2 weighs just over four ounces and has an integrated battery that fully charges in less than 75 minutes, and it will run the gimbal for more than two hours. It supports recording to an SD card and supports cards with up to 256GB capacity. The Pocket 2 comes with a protective cover, mini control stick, ¼”-20 tripod mount accessory, wrist strap, power cable, smartphone adapters (lightning and USB), and a DJI sticker set. It is also available as the Pocket 2 Creative Combo, which includes the Pocket 2 and its accessories and adds the Pocket 2 Do-It-All Handle, wireless microphone transmitter and windscreen, as well as a micro tripod, wide angle lens attachment, and a USB splitter charging cable.

