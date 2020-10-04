Coffee Subscription Company Leaves Social Media, Sees Growth in Sales & Customer Loyalty

Share this...

PORTLAND, Ore.—-On May 20th, 2020, Crema.co formally abandoned all forms of social media, leaving behind only a short video explaining their departure.

The company has shifted its focus to provide its existing customers with more value through their weekly newsletter and weekly giveaways. They have since seen an increase in consumer interaction and loyalty. Not to mention a steady 22% increase in sales.

Why they left social media in the first place:

Crema.co does something strange when it comes to making decisions as a company. They present all major decisions to their customers by means of surveys. They then make a choice based on their responses. “Our customers are the ones who use the service on a regular basis; it only makes sense that their opinions have a powerful effect on what we do next,” says Austin Romansky, Managing Partner of Crema.co.

In one of these surveys entitled “Leave Social Media?”, the results were overwhelming.

88.1% of customers said they either didn’t use social media or they had a desire to leave it altogether.

90.3% of customers agreed that social media is likely a major cause of depression in the world.

Austin Romansky goes on to say: “We already knew that we wanted to leave social media for mental and emotional health reasons but we were pleasantly surprised how many of the Crema.co family felt the same way. After reading the results of that survey, the decision was final.”

Since their social media exodus, Crema.co’s customers regularly voice their appreciation for the decision:

“Crema.co is a beautiful, warm coffee team that really feels surprisingly personal.”

“I really enjoy Crema.co’s approach to coffee. No frills, no gimmicks, and no social media. Instead, they take care of their customers.”

“Crema.co has enriched my life to a degree which is immeasurable. Their service, website, social engagement, everything is all simply wonderful.”

Austin concludes, “Even if we saw a decrease in sales, we’d still feel good about the decision. We’re amazed that the opposite has proven true.”

The team at Crema.co challenges other businesses to branch out in their marketing efforts to focus more on their existing family of customers. They also hope all can find a balanced and healthy use of social media in their lives.