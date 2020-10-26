Apple offers customers new ways to shop for the all-new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air

When iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air are available Friday, October 23, customers can get their all-new products directly from Apple through tailored purchase experiences offered online, by phone, or in store. From a chat session with a Specialist that starts online and finishes with contactless delivery, to visiting select Apple Store locations for a one-on-one session with an Apple Specialist, customers can find the best way to get the products they’re looking for.

“There’s never been a better time to get a new iPhone, and there’s never been a better destination than Apple Retail,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We’re offering new ways for our customers to get to know all of our products before they buy, so they can be sure to get the product that’s right for them. Whether our customers choose to connect with us in person, by phone, or online, our entire retail team is ready to deliver the world-class personalized service they’ve come to expect from Apple.”