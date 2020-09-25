Zoom Announces P8 PodTrak Recorder for Professional Podcasters

First, it can accommodate more people face-to-face, giving you six high-gain mic inputs that can easily accommodate dynamic mics (like the venerated Shure SM7B), condenser mics, or both at the same time. With six controllable headphone outputs, the unit ensures all the people on the panel can control their own playback volume.

Zoom PodTrak P8 Portable Multitrack Podcast Recorder

Key Features

6 x High-Gain XLR Mic Inputs with +48V

6 x Independent Headphone Outputs

9 x Sound Pads for Music and Samples

Simultaneous TRRS & USB Call-Ins

Moreover, the unit gives you more tone-shaping and editing controls right in the box: Compress your audio, de-ess sibilant guests, apply noise reduction, or shape the tone, all without ever leaving the P8. Onboard editing functions let you fade, split, and trim audio clips into produced products without ever using a computer.

With built-in speaker outputs, you can now route sound to the house board while recording your episode for posterity. This means that if you’re touring your podcast or recording live, you don’t need extra gear: The P8 handles it all.

The P8 also provides multiple, simultaneous options for handling remote guests from smartphones, tablets, and computers. Plug your phone right into a dedicated TRRS input, or make use of the BTA-2 Bluetooth adapter (available separately) to wirelessly stream audio from your smartphone into that TRRS channel. If you’re talking to someone over VoIP, you can plug your Skype- or Zoom-enabled computer into a dedicated USB-C port. As with the P4, you can combine two remote options at any one time—and seamless mix-minus connections ensure both guests will be able to participate fully, free from annoying echoes.

Like the P4, the unit boasts pads for storing and triggering jingles, cues, and bumper music. Thirteen prerecorded sounds come stock, and you can load up to 36 of your own. Remember that USB-C connection we just highlighted? It also lets you run the device as a 2-in/2-out USB audio interface with Mac, Windows, iOS, and even some Android devices. Use this connection to record your podcast to a stereo track, or to stream live.

For multitrack recording, the PodTrak P8 offers an SD slot able to handle 512 GB of audio. You can record each XLR input, remote input, and soundboard to their own individual files. The PodTrak P8 also makes a master stereo recording of your mix for quick and easy exporting in mission-critical scenarios.

