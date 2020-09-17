Tribe Dynamics Releases 2020 Influencer Marketing Trends Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2020 — Tribe Dynamics, rated the #1 Easiest to Use influencer marketing platform on G2, has released survey results from over 60 brands and over 250 influencers in a new report that takes the pulse of the current influencer economy.

Topics explored include the increased role of sponsorship in brand-influencer relationships, key strategies both brands and influencers are using to leverage rapidly growing social channels such as Instagram Stories and TikTok, and the impact of COVID-19 and global protests for racial justice on content creation.

The report will also be shared at Tribe Dynamics’ upcoming Earned Summit on Sept. 23-24, 2020, a free 2-day virtual event focusing on brand and influencer marketing designed for the marketing professional, brand owner, and business leader.

Insights from the 2020 Influencer Marketing Trends Report include:

Instagram Stories is integral, and TikTok is on the rise.

78% of brands said Instagram Stories had very significantly impacted influencer content about their brand

88% of influencers regularly use Instagram Stories

35% of brands with dedicated teams for specific platforms have teams for TikTok

Sponsorship doesn’t negate authenticity.

65% of brands said the proportion of influencers they compensated had increased

The vast majority (94%) of influencers only work with brands whose products they like

Quality products are king.

92% of brands had orchestrated a product send out within the past year

90% of influencers said receiving more new product launches would improve their experience working with brands

Brands are prioritizing inclusivity, but BIPOC influencers still felt marginalized.

91% of brands reported taking actions to empower BIPOC influencers over the past year, but 23% of influencers felt that their race and/or ethnicity had been a significant barrier to their success

To download the complete report, visit https://pages.tribedynamics.com/2020-influencer-marketing-trends-tribe-dynamics-survey