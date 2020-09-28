SymbianOne Mobile Entertainment, Marketing, & Technology News

Mobile and smartphone technology, entertainment and marketing tips

Home » The More The Merrier: New Survey from Dating App, 3Fun, Reveals Which Zodiac Sign Is Most Open To a Threesome

The More The Merrier: New Survey from Dating App, 3Fun, Reveals Which Zodiac Sign Is Most Open To a Threesome

by

Nearly a million users surveyed show which star signs are most inclined to engage in a threesome, and the surprising star sign at the bottom of the results

LOS ANGELESCalif.Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — A new survey by 3Fun, the dating app for swinging singles, reveals which zodiac sign is the most inclined to prefer a threesome.

The survey looked at approximately one million of the app’s users to identify which zodiac signs prefer non-monogamy among single men, single women, and couples.

New Survey from Dating App, 3Fun, Reveals Which Zodiac Sign Is Most Open To a Threesome
 

“We know that relationship compatibility is everything for our users,” explains 3Fun spokesperson, Jennifer White. “When assessing potential partners and understanding what kind of relationships a person might seek out, there’s a lot that goes into those decisions. We were curious to dig into our own user’s data to see what role a person’s star sign might have on their relationship preferences, especially regarding threesomes. We couldn’t believe what we uncovered.”

Below are the top three zodiac signs preferring threesomes for single males and females on 3Fun:

Single male

Single female

Star signs

Ratio

Number

Star signs

Ratio

Number

Capricorn

11.73%

55970

Capricorn

11.52%

11079

Leo

9.17%

43744

Leo

10.08%

9688

Gemini

9.04%

43122

Gemini

9.77%

9397

“We were shocked to see that for both single males and females that the results were the exact same with Capricorn snagging the top spot, followed by Leo and Gemini.”

Among couples, the results were slightly different with Cancer sliding into third, and Capricorn falling off completely.

These are the top three zodiac signs preferring threesomes for couples on 3Fun:

Couples

Star signs

Ratio

Number

Leo

10.29%

38380

Gemini

9.24%

34487

Cancer

9.04%

33727

White shared that results on the other end of the survey results were just as revealing“Not only was the congruence among men and women for the top three signs, but among all three groups surveyed, the bottom three signs matched up completely.”

Couples

Single male

Single female

Star signs

Ratio

Number

Star signs

Ratio

Number

Star signs

Ratio

Number

Leo

10.29%

38380

Capricorn

11.73%

55970

Capricorn

11.52%

11079

Gemini

9.24%

34487

Leo

9.17%

43744

Leo

10.08%

9688

Cancer

9.04%

33727

Gemini

9.04%

43122

Gemini

9.77%

9397

Taurus

8.91%

33232

Pisces

8.82%

42061

Cancer

9.29%

8929

Pisces

8.52%

31795

Taurus

8.80%

41959

Taurus

8.92%

8577

Aquarius

8.41%

31358

Aries

8.60%

41036

Aries

8.13%

7814

Virgo

8.38%

31270

Cancer

8.30%

39607

Pisces

8.06%

7751

Aries

8.31%

31011

Aquarius

8.26%

39398

Virgo

7.94%

7635

Capricorn

7.99%

29797

Virgo

7.64%

36435

Aquarius

7.37%

7090

Libra

7.36%

27448

Libra

6.91%

32977

Libra

6.75%

6486

Scorpio

7.02%

26190

Scorpio

6.52%

31096

Scorpio

6.22%

5985

Sagittarius

6.53%

24379

Sagittarius

6.20%

29561

Sagittarius

5.95%

5726

On the significance of these signs, White says, “We asked ourselves, ‘What is it about these particular signs? Is there anything, astrologically speaking, that could help us make sense of these results?'”

3Fun is available now on iOS and Android.

With more than 4 million registered members and 100,000 monthly downloads, 3Fun is the fastest growing dating app of its kind on the market. 3Fun is the best dating app for men and women to find empowerment, to feel sexy, and embrace a lifestyle of sex positivity. Join now to connect with local open-minded singles and couples looking for authentic threesome relationships.

For more information, visit:
Official Site: https://www.go3fun.co/

App Store:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1164067996?mt=8

Google Play Store:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.threesome.swingers.app.threefun

Featured FREE Resource: