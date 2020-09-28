The More The Merrier: New Survey from Dating App, 3Fun, Reveals Which Zodiac Sign Is Most Open To a Threesome

“We know that relationship compatibility is everything for our users,” explains 3Fun spokesperson, Jennifer White. “When assessing potential partners and understanding what kind of relationships a person might seek out, there’s a lot that goes into those decisions. We were curious to dig into our own user’s data to see what role a person’s star sign might have on their relationship preferences, especially regarding threesomes. We couldn’t believe what we uncovered.”

Below are the top three zodiac signs preferring threesomes for single males and females on 3Fun:

Single male Single female Star signs Ratio Number Star signs Ratio Number Capricorn 11.73% 55970 Capricorn 11.52% 11079 Leo 9.17% 43744 Leo 10.08% 9688 Gemini 9.04% 43122 Gemini 9.77% 9397

“We were shocked to see that for both single males and females that the results were the exact same with Capricorn snagging the top spot, followed by Leo and Gemini.”

Among couples, the results were slightly different with Cancer sliding into third, and Capricorn falling off completely.

These are the top three zodiac signs preferring threesomes for couples on 3Fun:

Couples Star signs Ratio Number Leo 10.29% 38380 Gemini 9.24% 34487 Cancer 9.04% 33727

White shared that results on the other end of the survey results were just as revealing, “Not only was the congruence among men and women for the top three signs, but among all three groups surveyed, the bottom three signs matched up completely.”

Couples Single male Single female Star signs Ratio Number Star signs Ratio Number Star signs Ratio Number Leo 10.29% 38380 Capricorn 11.73% 55970 Capricorn 11.52% 11079 Gemini 9.24% 34487 Leo 9.17% 43744 Leo 10.08% 9688 Cancer 9.04% 33727 Gemini 9.04% 43122 Gemini 9.77% 9397 Taurus 8.91% 33232 Pisces 8.82% 42061 Cancer 9.29% 8929 Pisces 8.52% 31795 Taurus 8.80% 41959 Taurus 8.92% 8577 Aquarius 8.41% 31358 Aries 8.60% 41036 Aries 8.13% 7814 Virgo 8.38% 31270 Cancer 8.30% 39607 Pisces 8.06% 7751 Aries 8.31% 31011 Aquarius 8.26% 39398 Virgo 7.94% 7635 Capricorn 7.99% 29797 Virgo 7.64% 36435 Aquarius 7.37% 7090 Libra 7.36% 27448 Libra 6.91% 32977 Libra 6.75% 6486 Scorpio 7.02% 26190 Scorpio 6.52% 31096 Scorpio 6.22% 5985 Sagittarius 6.53% 24379 Sagittarius 6.20% 29561 Sagittarius 5.95% 5726

On the significance of these signs, White says, “We asked ourselves, ‘What is it about these particular signs? Is there anything, astrologically speaking, that could help us make sense of these results?'”

