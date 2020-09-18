The Gallery Collection Announces 2020 Pet Photo Contest

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Sept. 18, 2020 — The Gallery Collection, a leading publisher of personalized business greeting cards and company holiday cards for over 90 years, is excited to announce their Pet Photo Contest. All pet owners are invited to compete for the title of having the cutest pet by submitting their best pet photo for a chance to win a $500 cash prize.

The photo contest is free to enter, and entries are being accepted now through October 15th, 2020, with the winner being announced on October 29th, 2020. To review the official contest rules and submit your best pet photo, visit the Pet Photo Contest Submission Page. The Gallery Collection has been running a successful Create-A-Greeting-Card Scholarship Contest for 14 years as well as the recently concluded 2020 Summer Photo Contest which will announce the $500 winner soon. The company is happy to continue the tradition of giving away another cash prize through this pet photo contest.

The pet photo contest will now be The Gallery Collection’s second photo contest for the 2020 calendar year. The company encourages all pet owners to help make this photo contest equally as successful as the first by snapping those pet photos to show off their adorable companions. This has been a difficult year for many with the pandemic and other adversities; in light of this, The Gallery Collection is proud to be able to provide an enjoyable diversion through the launch of another contest giveaway and award a cash prize to the lucky winner.

About The Gallery Collection – Prudent Publishing’s The Gallery Collection is a leading publisher of premium quality business greeting cards in the United States. Established in 1929 and still family owned, the company offers direct-from-the-publisher prices that include customized ink and foil imprints, a large selection of memorable greetings, and matching deckle-edged envelopes made of recycled paper. The Gallery Collection offers an extensive array of company Christmas cards, personalized holidays cards, business birthday cards, presentation folders, certificates, holders, and business cards; many of which are produced by wind power using environmentally friendly recycled paper stock.