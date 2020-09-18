T-Mobile’s Connecting Heroes Just Got Better with Exclusive Savings on Samsung 5G Smartphones

T-Mobile’s Connecting Heroes just got better. Now, first responder agencies can save up to 25% on some of the latest 5G smartphones from Samsung plus free unlimited smartphone service from T-Mobile.

Why it matters: First responder agencies often have to make difficult choices between purchasing life-saving equipment or funding important wireless communications. T-Mobile and Samsung are teaming up to help solve the trade-off when it comes to smartphones and wireless service.

Who it’s for: State and local first responders who risk it all to protect us all.

BELLEVUE, Wash.—-We won’t stop using #5GforGood. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that state and local non-profit first responder agencies can now save big on Samsung smartphones. Starting this week, agencies equipping their first responders with Connecting Heroes’ free unlimited talk, text and smartphone data can get up to 25% off Samsung smartphones for a limited time through twenty-four monthly bill credits. That includes the Galaxy Note20 5G Series, Galaxy S20 5G Series, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A21. Samsung’s 5G smartphones can access T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network, the country’s largest, in cities and towns across the country. It’s all part of T-Mobile’s commitment to use the nation’s first and largest 5G network for good.

“First responders are on the frontlines every day, keeping us safe and protecting us when we need them most. We want to give them the tools they need to do their jobs effectively, so they don’t have to worry about having service or being able to reach their colleagues,” said Mike Katz, EVP, T-Mobile for Business. “We are pulling out the stops to help our first responders get and stay connected … now by providing savings on smartphones, too.”

Samsung understands the tough tradeoffs first responders face and is teaming up with T-Mobile to offer exclusive deals with Connecting Heroes to help agencies close the budget gap for essential wireless communications. By giving first responder agencies deep savings on the latest devices, including 5G smartphones, Samsung is putting leading-edge technology in the hands of first responders, ensuring they have the devices they need to do their jobs. Agencies that take advantage of the Samsung exclusive offer can save big.

“While pushing the bounds of 5G mobile technology, Samsung and T-Mobile both recognize the importance of first responders staying connected at the most critical times,” said Taher Behbehani, Head of the Mobile B2B Division, SVP and General Manager, Samsung Electronics America. “Samsung is honored to offer special access to some of our best 5G devices, supporting first responders’ call to connect and save lives.”

The brand-new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G can tap into all the capacity of T-Mobile’s 5G network (600 MHz, 2.5 GHz and mmWave) and includes Samsung’s defense-grade Knox platform which allows agencies to manage entire fleets from one device and an S Pen with decreased latency that makes it easy to enter data or mark off specific locations on a map.

For agencies looking for financial assistance, Samsung has partnered with the Grants Office to provide public sector agencies, schools, colleges and healthcare institutions with a free grant consultation that helps develop project ideas, get technology-rich projects funded and even expand initiatives that are already in the works.

Connecting Heroes Across the Nation.

Connecting Heroes is one way T-Mobile is delivering on its promise to use America’s largest 5G network for good. With more towers, more engineers and more bandwidth than ever before, helping keep first responders connected when and where it matters most is one of the Un-carrier’s top priorities.

Transformative, Nationwide 5G Network for All.

Barely five months into its merger with Sprint, T-Mobile is already making strides to supercharge its network. T-Mobile’s 5G network now spans over 250 million people in more than 7,500 cities and towns across 1.3 million square miles, and customers get coverage in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. T-Mobile’s 5G network is bigger than AT&T and Verizon 5G networks combined. In global studies, T-Mobile customers get 5G more often than anyone else measured. T-Mobile ranks first — by a LOT — for 5G availability with customers getting a 5G signal more than 22% of the time compared to just 0.4% for Verizon customers with 5G phones.

Plus, the Un-carrier continues to expand its already nationwide 5G network with supercharged mid-band 5G now live in nearly 90 cities and towns, including locations with Connecting Heroes first responder agencies, like Los Angeles, Calif. By the end of the year, customers will find mid-band 5G in thousands of cities and towns across the country. Mid-band 5G delivers peak download speeds approaching 1 Gbps and average speeds of around 300 Mbps, which is 7.5x faster than T-Mobile’s average LTE speeds today. And this is only the beginning.

T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network comes in addition to the company’s 4G LTE network, covering more than 99% of Americans.

To sign up for Connecting Heroes, visit www.t-mobile.com/connectingheroes.

Limited time offers; subject to change. During congestion, the small fraction of customers using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Device Offer: If you cancel your line before receiving 24 bill credits, you may owe up to the full value of your device (ex. Galaxy S20 5G: $999.99); if cancelling your account you can contact us first to instead make discounted monthly balance payments. May not be combinable with some offers & discounts. Connecting Heroes: For state & local fire, police, and EMS agencies’ first responder lines; eligibility verified. Video typically streams on smartphone/tablet at DVD quality (480p). Coverage not available in some areas and may be impacted by emergencies; check your response area. 5G: Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see t-mobile.com.