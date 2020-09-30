Roku Introduces All New Roku Ultra and Unveils the Roku Streambar

Share this...

Faster Roku Ultra Delivers our Best Wireless and Dolby Vision; Innovative Roku Streambar Upgrades Any TV with Powerful Streaming and Premium Sound

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today unveiled its new streaming lineup for the U.S. to include an all-new and redesigned Roku Ultra (MSRP $99.99) and the addition of the Roku® Streambar™ (MSRP $129.99). Roku Ultra offers the best performance of any Roku player for less than $100, and was specifically designed for avid streamers. For streamers looking to add powerful streaming and premium sound to any TV, the Roku Streambar is the easiest way for consumers to upgrade and de-clutter their home entertainment systems. In addition, Roku also announced Roku OS 9.4 in a separate announcement today.

“We are focused on delivering a variety of innovative, top-performing products at an incredible value to our customers so they can get to the content they care about quickly,” said Mark Ely, Vice President, Retail Product Strategy at Roku. “Our new streaming player lineup now includes reimagined streaming devices in the Roku Ultra and Roku Streambar – we continue to offer a great device no matter the use case our customers are looking for whether they are new to streaming or looking to add great sound and streaming to their home entertainment center.”

Roku Ultra

Roku Ultra remains the ultimate streaming player offering powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range and Bluetooth® support. Stream in extraordinary Dolby Vision® picture quality and experience immersive Dolby Atmos® sound when you pair it with compatible devices. Inside the box is a Roku voice remote featuring TV power and volume controls, personal shortcut buttons, and headphones for private listening—it even has a lost remote finder—and now a High-Speed Premium HDMI® cable. Control the Roku Ultra by speaking to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant devices. Roku Ultra is perfect for cord cutters and people who love to stream. Features include:

Power & performance: Loaded with a quad-core processor and channels that launch in a snap.

Loaded with a quad-core processor and channels that launch in a snap. Our best wireless: Enjoy smoother streaming in rooms further from the router now with up to 50% more range.

Enjoy smoother streaming in rooms further from the router now with up to 50% more range. Dolby Vision ® : Enjoy favorite films or streaming series with spectacular color, contrast, brightness, and detail. Dolby Vision can deliver colors never-before seen on a screen paired with ultra-vivid picture quality which results in a refined, lifelike image.

Enjoy favorite films or streaming series with spectacular color, contrast, brightness, and detail. Dolby Vision can deliver colors never-before seen on a screen paired with ultra-vivid picture quality which results in a refined, lifelike image. Dolby Atmos ® : Immersive entertainment with sound that moves all around with breathtaking realism. Sound recorded in stereo is limited to left and right channels. Sound mixed in Dolby Atmos allows a deeper connection to shows and movies.

Immersive entertainment with sound that moves all around with breathtaking realism. Sound recorded in stereo is limited to left and right channels. Sound mixed in Dolby Atmos allows a deeper connection to shows and movies. Private listening: Use the included headphones to pump up the volume on your shows without disturbing the house.

Use the included headphones to pump up the volume on your shows without disturbing the house. Personal shortcuts: Simply give a voice command, then press and hold a personal shortcut button for one-touch access anytime.

Roku Streambar

Roku Streambar is the ultimate 2-in-1 entertainment upgrade with powerful streaming and premium sound for any TV with HDMI. Hear every detail as you stream in vibrant 4K HDR picture quality on 4K HDR compatible TVs. Crisp, clean audio makes dialogue easier to hear and, with its compact design, it fills the room with sound. Quiet loud commercials automatically. Control the Roku Streambar by speaking to Amazon Alexa and/or Google Assistant devices. Later this year, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit capabilities are expected to begin roll out on select 4K Roku devices. With Apple AirPlay 2, customers can stream videos, music and more to the big screen, and with HomeKit, they can easily and securely control their Roku device using the Home app and Siri. Setup is simple with everything in the box, including one voice remote that controls your TV, sound, and streaming. Additional features include:

America’s #1 TV streaming platform by hours streamed : Enjoy an easy to use and snappy experience with access to endless entertainment.

by hours streamed Enjoy an easy to use and snappy experience with access to endless entertainment. Big sound: Four internal speakers fill the room with rich Dolby Audio.

Four internal speakers fill the room with rich Dolby Audio. Smarter than the average soundbar: Advanced audio engineering within the Roku OS helps Roku Streambar produce sound well beyond its size while increasing speech clarity and adding intricate depth to music.

Advanced audio engineering within the Roku OS helps Roku Streambar produce sound well beyond its size while increasing speech clarity and adding intricate depth to music. Simple sound settings: Simple volume modes make it easy to adjust sound. Automatically lower loud commercials, boost the volume of voices, and optimize the sound for night listening.

Simple volume modes make it easy to adjust sound. Automatically lower loud commercials, boost the volume of voices, and optimize the sound for night listening. Easily expandable: Add deep, rich bass with Roku Wireless Subwoofer and immersive surround sound with Roku Wireless Speakers.

Add deep, rich bass with Roku Wireless Subwoofer and immersive surround sound with Roku Wireless Speakers. Spotify Connect: Spotify is available on the Roku platform and with Spotify Connect, easily launch a favorite playlist from a smartphone and listen through the Roku Streambar’s high performance speakers.

Spotify is available on the Roku platform and with Spotify Connect, easily launch a favorite playlist from a smartphone and listen through the Roku Streambar’s high performance speakers. Bluetooth support: Easily stream music from mobile devices.

Adding Value Via Content Offers

Pandora Premium – Consumers who purchase a Roku device from September 25 – November 6 th and redeem by November 8 th , 2020 will be eligible for a 3-month trial of Pandora Premium. Pandora Premium gives users on-demand music, ad-free listening, and much more. Total value of $29.97.

– Consumers who purchase a Roku device from September 25 – November 6 and redeem by November 8 , 2020 will be eligible for a 3-month trial of Pandora Premium. Pandora Premium gives users on-demand music, ad-free listening, and much more. Total value of $29.97. Apple TV+ – Eligible customers who purchase and activate a Roku device from October 23, 2020 to January 31, 2021 will receive a promotional code to enjoy three months free of Apple TV+. This offer for Roku customers is available to new Apple TV+ subscribers only and must be redeemed by February 2, 2021. $4.99/month after free trial. One subscription per Family Sharing group. Plan automatically renews until cancelled.

– Eligible customers who purchase and activate a Roku device from October 23, 2020 to January 31, 2021 will receive a promotional code to enjoy three months free of Apple TV+. This offer for Roku customers is available to new Apple TV+ subscribers only and must be redeemed by February 2, 2021. $4.99/month after free trial. One subscription per Family Sharing group. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. SHOWTIME, STARZ + EPIX – Redeem the 30-day free trial available via The Roku Channel, good from now until October 4, 2020 with the purchase and activation of an eligible Roku device. Total value $25.97.

More information on these offers and others can be found at Roku.com/Offers.

The Roku Ultra and Roku Streambar are available for pre-order at Roku.com starting today and are expected to ship in October. General availability at Roku.com and major retailers is expected in October. The Roku Streambar will also be available in Canada, Mexico and the U.K. Also available on shelf in the U.S. will be the Roku Express, the Roku Express+, the Roku Premiere, the Roku Streaming Stick+, the Roku Streaming Stick+ HE and the Roku Ultra LT.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models and Roku streaming players are available in select countries around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the benefits, impact, features, pricing and availability of the new Roku streaming lineup, including the new Roku Ultra and Roku Soundbar, and the features, benefits and reach of the Roku OS and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.