Roku announces new Streambar sound bar in Canada

The new Roku Streambar is an extremely compact sound bar with 4K HDR streaming and cinematic sound designed to upgrade the audio from your flatscreen TV. Though much smaller in size than a traditional sound bar, it’s designed to fill a room with space and can be used with even larger flat screen TVS.

Sound bars are becoming increasingly more important as our TVs get thinner. As we move towards truly flat screens, there’s less and less room for a proper built-in speaker that can deliver high quality sound with all the bass we want and the clarity we expect—and let’s not forget when the video is Ultra HD or 4K resolution or better, having sub par audio will really stand out. That’s why a sound bar is so important.

At its recent video product announcement, Roku also announced it’s adding Airplay 2 and HomeKit capabilities on select 4K Roku Streaming Players and Roku TV Models too.

Features include:

Brilliant 4K picture: Stream movies and TV in HD, 4K, and 4K HDR picture quality.

Big sound: Four 1.9” full range drivers fill the room with rich Dolby Audio.

Smarter than the average soundbar: Advanced audio engineering within the Roku OS helps Roku Streambar produce sound well beyond its size while increasing speech clarity and adding intricate depth to music.

Easily accessible sound settings: Simple volume modes make it easy to adjust sound. Automatically lower loud commercials, boost the volume of voices, and optimize the sound for night listening.

Spotify Connect: Spotify is available on the Roku platform and with Spotify Connect, easily launch a favourite playlist from a smartphone and listen through the Roku Streambar’s high performance speakers.

Bluetooth support: Easily stream music from mobile devices.

The Roku Streambar is available now for pre-order and will ship starting near the end of October.