LIFESTYLE AND TRAVEL CORRESPONDENT SHARES THE LATEST TIPS FOR LOCAL GETAWAYS

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 — With many families actively looking for the perfect weekend getaway, how can they prepare to travel in the ‘new normal’? Lifestyle and Travel Correspondent Amy E. Goodman has the latest in local travel trends and how to plan a safe and happy road trip for the family. Whether it’s finding the right accommodations, essential items to bring in order to keep the kids safe and occupied, or features in your vehicle that will help the most during a road trip, Amy has tips that will keep the entire family smiling with each mile.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8731251-road-trip-travel-trends/