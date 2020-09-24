Rider Mask Verification Feature Now Available for All Uber Riders in Canada & The U.S

Beginning today, if a driver reports to us that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, the rider will be required to take a selfie with their mask or face cover before they are able to take their next trip with Uber. With the addition of this new feature, one driver’s feedback can help ensure the safety of using Uber for the next driver.

Earlier this year, Uber built technology designed to verify that drivers and delivery people are wearing a mask. Before starting to drive passengers or deliver food, they are asked to take a selfie showing their mouth and nose are covered.

“We all have a shared responsibility to help keep our communities safe and healthy and we’re working with riders, drivers, delivery people and restaurants to make sure we’re doing our part,” said Matthew Price, Uber Canada’s General Manager. “Mask verification is just another example of how Uber is creating new features that make it easy for users to respect each other’s safety so we can help protect one another.”

To date, the company has allocated $50 million to purchase health and safety supplies for drivers. It has purchased nearly 30 million masks and face covers for drivers around the world and distributed them to 1.4 million drivers free of charge.

In Canada, Uber has distributed more than 1.5 million masks and sanitizers to drivers and delivery people and has made them available to drivers and delivery people for free. Uber will continue to provide health and safety supplies free of charge where available for the remainder of 2020.

Public health authorities in Canada recommend wearing a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19. The company remains committed to helping build new features and initiatives to help ensure everyone on the Uber platform helps protect one another.

Visuals for use:

Rider Mask Verification GIF (rider view)

(rider view) Verification Sequence Video and YouTube Video

and Wash, Wear, Air Assets Here

SOURCE Uber Canada Inc.