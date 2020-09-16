Redefining the Workspace in 2020 With Rizr – the World’s First 2-in-1 Portable Standing Desk and Laptop Case

Snag Super Early Bird Prices (65% off) this September 22

SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Calling all digital nomads, students, entrepreneurs and corporations: Rizr is here. Developed with your health needs, productivity, and ever-changing location in mind, MaNa announces Rizr: the world’s first portable standing desk and laptop case. Launching on Kickstarter with exclusive pre-order pricing on Sept. 22nd, this product is the modern solution to the problems professionals and students are facing as society and workspaces continue to change.

The world’s first 2-in-1 portable standing desk and laptop case.

Remote working is now a reality, making the couch, the bed and the dining table the office. None of these spaces is ergonomically designed for a productive workday. This rise in non-traditional workspaces and travel can take a toll on the body, productivity, and energy; but this is exactly what the Rizr portable sit-stand desk is designed to address.

Rizr’s founders are no strangers to these issues. After experiencing frequent neck pain and using failing hacks to attempt an active sit-stand work style, enough was enough. They got to work developing a product for a gap in the portable office category.

Research has shown that alternating from sitting to standing not only increases productivity and energy but also improves overall health. Rizr’s portable design makes this transition to a standing desk not only possible but comfortable, and aims to help individuals move away from that sedentary lifestyle to improve overall health.

As our world changes, we need solutions to match, and all of these factors were taken into consideration in developing Rizr. Say goodbye to back pain, neck hunches and wrist discomfort; Rizr’s easy-up, easy-down design brings comfort to any workspace, in any location. This unique all-in-one mobile workspace features:

12 adjustable heights, up to 28cm height range

Lightweight aluminum that fits in any standard 16″ laptop bag

An 8-degree tilt for wrist comfort and screen adjustment

A no-slip grip to keep your laptop in place while working

Laptop sleeve for protection during travel

MaNa’s purpose-driven vision is coming to fruition and to celebrate the launch of this game-changing product, MaNa is offering Super Early Bird Specials up to 65% off starting Sept. 22nd on Kickstarter.

Those interested may join the waitlist for the World’s First Portable Sit-Stand Desk at www.mana.sg/rizr

About MaNa:

Founded in Singapore, MaNa’s mantra of “Do More With Less” truly speaks to the modern nomads of the world. From decor to furniture, MaNa aims to create products that are not only versatile and portable but also durable and affordable. After seeing massive success and receiving over $25,000 in one week on Kickstarter featuring their first product, the Diah, MaNa knew their products are filling a void that is too often overlooked. As our world changes, we need solutions and innovation to match. This is where MaNa steps in.