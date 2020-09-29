New National Safety Council Report Finds 39 States Need to Do More to Protect Residents from COVID-19

Only 12 states received an ‘on-track’ rating from NSC, with New Mexico, New York, California, Rhode Island and Washington leading the pack with the highest overall ratings. Ten states received an ‘off-track’ rating, with Mississippi and South Dakota receiving the lowest overall rating. Twenty-eight states and the District of Columbia fell into the middle ‘lagging’ category.

“Many states have shown ingenuity and grit when it comes to protecting citizens, while others fell short,” said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. “This report is intended not as a condemnation but as a challenge to states to learn from each other and do better – and a reminder to employers that our workers are the lifeblood of our country, and their safety is paramount. By coming together, we believe states can improve overall safety and health outcomes and strengthen our economic recovery.”

The report assessed states’ efforts in five key areas based on recommendations from the SAFER effort, created by NSC to provide much-needed guidance to businesses as they manage through this crisis. NSC evaluated states on how effectively they performed in employer guidelines, testing, contact tracing, mental health and substance use, and roadway safety. Each state’s overall rating was calculated based on the summary of its ratings in each key area, and, using that data, was given an ‘on-track,’ ‘lagging’ or ‘off-track’ distinction.

The states with the most and least comprehensive employer guidelines are:

On-Track Off-Track Utah Florida California Oklahoma Kentucky Alaska Nevada Georgia New Mexico Idaho New York Mississippi Ohio Missouri Oregon Rhode Island states listed in order of scores

The states with the best and lowest ratings for testing criteria are:

On-Track Off-Track Alaska Alabama California Arkansas Colorado Delaware District of Columbia Florida Maine Georgia Massachusetts Indiana New Jersey Iowa New Mexico Kansas New York Kentucky Rhode Island Minnesota Vermont Mississippi Washington Missouri Nebraska North Carolina Oklahoma Pennsylvania South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Utah Virginia Wisconsin states listed in order of scores

The states with the best and lowest ratings for contact tracing are:

On-Track Off-Track Massachusetts Iowa New Jersey Mississippi New York Montana Vermont Washington California Connecticut New Mexico Oregon Utah states listed in order of scores

The states with the best and lowest ratings for addressing mental health are:

On-Track Off-Track California South Dakota New Hampshire Alabama New Mexico Wyoming Vermont Kansas Washington South Carolina Delaware District of Columbia Arizona Tennessee Arkansas Idaho Illinois Maine Massachusetts New York Rhode Island Utah states listed in order of scores

The states with the best and lowest ratings for roadway safety are:

On-Track Off-Track Alabama Massachusetts District of Columbia Montana Illinois North Dakota Iowa South Dakota Louisiana Wyoming Maryland New York Oregon Rhode Island Tennessee Washington Delaware New Mexico states listed in order of scores

The report also highlights best practices and includes recommendations on ways states can better address these issues, including engaging workplaces, increasing testing and contact tracing capacity, supporting mental health of all citizens and doubling down on roadway safety best practices.

NSC created the SAFER: Safe Actions for Employee Returns effort in April to provide businesses with guidance, tools, and solutions to help them better navigate the pandemic. NSC also monitored the collective efforts to keep Americans safe and healthy. To share the broader implications of our national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NSC will host the State of COVID-19 Response Summit, presented by SAFER on December 9. Aimed at helping businesses, policymakers and leaders, the summit will feature new reports and offer solutions for working together to keep workplaces safer across the country today and long after this crisis has ended.

To read the full report, view the methodology and learn more about the upcoming summit, visit here.

