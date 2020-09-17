New for the 2020 NFL season, GameOn brings Chargers fans even closer to the action

GameOn Technology and Los Angeles Chargers Unite for Groundbreaking New Project

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — GameOn Technology , the industry-leading conversational applications platform, today announced a new project with the Los Angeles Chargers. Coming soon to Facebook Messenger, GameOn’s chat application allows Chargers fans to engage with the team in a new and creative way.

This chat application will modernize the way that fans can interact with their favorite team by enabling automated conversations across all major social messaging platforms. By combining the Los Angeles Chargers’ industry-leading social media content with GameOn’s proprietary ChatOS technology, this chat application will allow the Chargers to extend their reach to a larger, more diverse, audience than ever before. Users will have access to real-time game updates, GIFs, highlights, news, player stats, scores, and much more.

“This new partnership will continue to evolve the way teams engage with fans by providing them with meaningful content, on their terms, when and where they need it most,” said Kalin Stanojev, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, GameOn Technology. “Chargers fans will have access to highlights, scoring updates, and real-time stats in chat, ticketing and retail resources, as well as be able to dive deep into the latest coverage from on and off the field.”

“We’re always looking for ways to bring our fans closer to the team, give them an opportunity to engage with our players and provide fun, unique content throughout the week as we build towards gameday,” said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. “We’re excited to team up with GameOn to provide yet another great avenue for Chargers fans to engage with our team.”

GameOn applications are powered by ChatOS, the company’s proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice services. It dramatically streamlines the creation of robust, content-driven premium user experiences. ChatOS connects directly to brands’ Content Management Systems (CMS), data sources and API feeds; allowing them to effortlessly deploy this content across a wide array of platforms and applications through highly engaging messaging experiences.

About GameOn Technology

GameOn was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world’s largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the applications space. Some of the world’s most notable brands like the NBA, NHL, PGA, ATP Media, Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world’s major chat application platforms. The company is based in San Francisco and has raised $18.5 million in total funding to date. To learn more, visit www.gameontechnology.com .

About Los Angeles Chargers

Now in their 61st season, the Chargers continue to stretch the imagination and put on the most exciting show in football. Behind the dramatic games, unforgettable highlights, beloved players, groundbreaking performances, idyllic Southern California setting and one of the best uniforms in the NFL lies an uncompromising drive for success – one rooted in toughness, resilience and old-fashioned hard work. A charter member of the American Football League, the franchise was established in Los Angeles in 1960 and called the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home during its first year of existence. From 1961 to 2016, the team played in San Diego and advanced to five of the first six AFL Championship games ever played. The Chargers claimed the 1963 AFL title and later joined the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970. Since the merger, the Chargers have gone on to appear in Super Bowl XXIX and have captured an additional 10 division titles. The Chargers were purchased by construction leader, philanthropist and real estate developer Alex G. Spanos in 1984 and have been under the guidance of Spanos’ eldest son Dean, the team’s current Chairman of the Board, since 1994. Dean Spanos’ sons – A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations, and John Spanos, President of Football Operations – oversee the day-to-day operations of the franchise. The Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017 and, beginning with the 2020 season, will play their games in the franchise’s new multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium home. For more information, call 1-877-CHARGERS or visit http://www.chargers.com.