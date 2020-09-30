Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14

Share this...

To further its support of small businesses during COVID-19 and beyond, Amazon is investing an additional $100 million in special Prime Day and holiday promotional programs, and today through October 12, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store

SEATTLE-Sep. 28, 2020– (NASDAQ: AMZN) —Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is back in time for the holidays on October 13-14. The two-day shopping event delivers Prime members incredible savings and deep discounts on over one million deals across every category. Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT on Tuesday, October 13 and runs through Wednesday, October 14, for Prime members in the U.S., U.K, U.A.E, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and – participating for the first time this year – Turkey and Brazil. Members can shop deals and top products for the holiday season including toys, TVs, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, and Amazon Devices starting today and throughout the two-day epic deals event at amazon.com/primeday. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day.

Amazon is increasing its commitment to small business selling partners by designing Prime Day to support them with our biggest small business promotion yet. Starting today through October 12, Amazon will offer Prime members a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when members spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store. This Prime Day, and throughout the holiday season, Amazon will spend more than $100 million on new promotional activities to help small businesses around the world increase their sales and reach new customers. This has been a challenging year for many small businesses, and selling in Amazon’s stores has enabled hundreds of thousands of smaller companies to sustain and even grow their sales despite the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

“In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for our small businesses and excited for Prime members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. “This year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes – and to have more time to spend with their families and friends throughout the season.”

Support Small Businesses

There are many ways to discover products from small businesses now through Prime Day.

Curated Small Business Collections: To make it easier than ever for customers to support small businesses, Amazon has created new curated collections to connect customers with local small businesses. Customers in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia will be able to shop curated small business collections, in both the lead-up to and on Prime Day. Visit amazon.com/supportsmall to start shopping collections in the U.S based on product category, business location, and owner profiles.

Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store today through October 12. This promotion is fully funded by Amazon to connect customers with local small businesses selling in its store. Small business promotions kicked off today in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan. Prime Day Deals: Once Prime Day begins, members can use their $10 credit to purchase almost any product in Amazon’s store, including from small businesses. More than half of the items sold in Amazon’s store worldwide are from third-party sellers – mostly small and medium-sized businesses. This year, Prime members around the globe can shop hundreds of thousands of Prime Day deals from these businesses.

Once Prime Day begins, members can use their $10 credit to purchase almost any product in Amazon’s store, including from small businesses. More than half of the items sold in Amazon’s store worldwide are from third-party sellers – mostly small and medium-sized businesses. This year, Prime members around the globe can shop hundreds of thousands of Prime Day deals from these businesses. Shop on Amazon Live: Throughout Prime Day, Amazon Live will spotlight exciting deals curated from small businesses across Amazon. Viewers will also have the opportunity to hear directly from business owners, learn more about their products, and shop their Prime Day deals during a reoccurring segment called Small Business Showcase.

“In such an unsettled economy, we’ve actually been able to grow our sales with Amazon, allowing us to pay our employees more and pivot quickly when supply chain shortages struck,” said Colleen Sundlie, owner of Date Lady in Springfield, MO. “Selling online has helped us stay connected with customers and continue growing our small business despite the challenging times.”

Early Prime Day Deals Start Now

Starting today, Prime members can shop early offers and deals everyday leading up to Prime Day on October 13 & 14.

Starting today, get two Echo Dot devices for $39.98 and Fire TV Recast for $129.99 to store up to 75 hours of HD programming. Plus, save up to $100 on Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and get the all-new Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $179.99. Starting October 6, get the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $119.99 and the Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $199.99; save $40 on Echo Show 5; get Echo Auto and enjoy hands free access to Alexa in your car plus six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $19.99; and save on smart home security with Blink Mini indoor cameras—one for $24.99, two for $49.98, or get Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini for $54.99. Amazon Music: For just $0.99, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to more than 60 million songs ad-free, and now a wide selection of popular podcasts.

For just $0.99, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to more than 60 million songs ad-free, and now a wide selection of popular podcasts. Audible: Prime members can save $50 on a year of Audible Premium Plus. Audible members will also get access to the Plus catalog, featuring more than 10K Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts, all at no additional cost.

Prime members can save $50 on a year of Audible Premium Plus. Audible members will also get access to the Plus catalog, featuring more than 10K Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts, all at no additional cost. Kindle Unlimited: New customers to Kindle Unlimited save 50% off a 6-month subscription.

New customers to Kindle Unlimited save 50% off a 6-month subscription. Kindle Book Deals: Spend $20 on ebooks and get a $5 ebook credit; Plus, Prime members can choose two, new select Kindle books for free.

Save up to 30% on select Vineyard Vines clothing for men, up to 15% on select fall fashion from Shopbop including boots, denim, and more, up to 30% on select top trends from premium women’s fashion, including ASTR the Label, Splendid, and Alo Yoga, up to 30% on select kids’ and baby clothing and shoes, up to 30% on select styles from Calvin Klein, up to 30% on select Dress the Population, 4SI3NNA, and Black Halo dresses. Amazon Brands: Save up to 40% on select clothing styles including Amazon Essentials and Goodthreads, 40% on pet essentials from Wag, 20% on Belei skin care products, 20% on baby essentials from Mama Bear, 20% on health and personal care products from Solimo, 20% on coffee and snacks from Amazon Fresh, Happy Belly, and Solimo, and 20% on health and wellness products from Revly, Amazon Elements, and Amazon Basic Care.

Save up to 40% on select clothing styles including Amazon Essentials and Goodthreads, 40% on pet essentials from Wag, 20% on Belei skin care products, 20% on baby essentials from Mama Bear, 20% on health and personal care products from Solimo, 20% on coffee and snacks from Amazon Fresh, Happy Belly, and Solimo, and 20% on health and wellness products from Revly, Amazon Elements, and Amazon Basic Care. Amazon Fresh: Members can enjoy $15 off their first order of $50 or more on Amazon Fresh plus item level offers throughout the store. Visit amazon.com/Fresh for more.

Save up to 20% or more on furniture brands including Modway, Lane Home Furnishings, Walker Edison Furniture Company, and Nathan James. Save up to 20% or more on select rugs from brands including nuLOOM and Artistic Weavers. Save on Martha Stewart Hunts Table Lamp Living Room Decor and Madison Park Signature Colette table lamp. Prime Video: Today through Prime Day, Prime members can enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy with up to 50% off on select titles.

Today through Prime Day, Prime members can enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy with up to 50% off on select titles. Tools: Save up to 20% on select DEWALT saws and drills and up to 15% on select DEWALT impact driver and drill combo Kits.

Save up to 20% on select DEWALT saws and drills and up to 15% on select DEWALT impact driver and drill combo Kits. Toys: Save up to 30% on select toys from Green Toys.

Save up to 30% on select toys from Green Toys. Smart Home and Appliances: Save 20% on Broan Appliances and 15% on Midea compact refrigerators. Save on Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch by TP-Link and SYLVANIA Tungsten halogen light bulbs.

Save 20% on Broan Appliances and 15% on Midea compact refrigerators. Save on Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch by TP-Link and SYLVANIA Tungsten halogen light bulbs. Lawn & Garden: Save on Masterbuilt Electric Smoker and accessories, select BLACK+DECKER outdoor tools, Back to the Roots Water Garden, American Lawn Mower Company electric lawn mower, Champion 3400-Watt Portable Generator, and more.

Ways to Shop and Save Big this Prime Day

Prime members have many convenient ways to shop and discover big savings and deep discounts this Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Cards : Starting September 28 through October 31, eligible Prime members who apply and are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card will instantly receive a $100 Gift Card. Cardmembers receive 5% back at Whole Foods Market and at Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership, plus 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores, among other benefits. Restrictions apply. For more information, visit amazon.com/primevisa.

: Starting September 28 through October 31, eligible Prime members who apply and are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card will instantly receive a $100 Gift Card. Cardmembers receive 5% back at Whole Foods Market and at Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership, plus 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores, among other benefits. Restrictions apply. For more information, visit amazon.com/primevisa. Shop with Alexa: Prime members can discover deals by asking “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?” Plus, starting today and for a limited time, new Prime members who sign up for Prime using an Echo device will receive a $5 Amazon credit. Just say, “Alexa, sign me up for Prime.”

Prime members can discover deals by asking “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?” Plus, starting today and for a limited time, new Prime members who sign up for Prime using an Echo device will receive a $5 Amazon credit. Just say, “Alexa, sign me up for Prime.” Go In-Store: Prime members can visit Amazon’s physical retail locations, including Whole Foods Market, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up, and Amazon Fresh to find in-store deals. Stay tuned for more details about in-store promotions.

Prime members can visit Amazon’s physical retail locations, including Whole Foods Market, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up, and Amazon Fresh to find in-store deals. Stay tuned for more details about in-store promotions. Amazon Live : Tune in to Amazon Live throughout Prime Day to see live product demonstrations, hear directly from brands, and shop can’t miss deals the minute they go live. Customers will see products in action through cooking demonstrations, try-on hauls, and more, and celebrities and influencers will be joining live to surprise customers with exclusive experiences. Viewers can easily shop the products and brands featured through a carousel that updates in real-time as hosts discuss the products. To watch, visit amazon.com/primeday and via the Amazon Shopping app on Fire TV.

: Tune in to Amazon Live throughout Prime Day to see live product demonstrations, hear directly from brands, and shop can’t miss deals the minute they go live. Customers will see products in action through cooking demonstrations, try-on hauls, and more, and celebrities and influencers will be joining live to surprise customers with exclusive experiences. Viewers can easily shop the products and brands featured through a carousel that updates in real-time as hosts discuss the products. To watch, visit amazon.com/primeday and via the Amazon Shopping app on Fire TV. Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe: Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe, our monthly styling service exclusively for Prime members, extends to men’s fashion. Starting September 28, the service will provide a convenient way for customers to receive curated recommendations for both men’s and women’s fashion from our in-house team of stylists.

Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe, our monthly styling service exclusively for Prime members, extends to men’s fashion. Starting September 28, the service will provide a convenient way for customers to receive curated recommendations for both men’s and women’s fashion from our in-house team of stylists. AmazonSmile: Customers can visit smile.amazon.com and find the exact same Amazon experience – amazing deals, wide selection, fast and free delivery options – with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price of eligible purchases to the charity of their choice. AmazonSmile customers can now shop AmazonSmile on the latest version of the Amazon app by opening the app and finding ‘Settings’ in the main menu (☰), tap on ‘AmazonSmile’ and follow the on-screen instructions to turn on AmazonSmile on your phone.

Customers can visit smile.amazon.com and find the exact same Amazon experience – amazing deals, wide selection, fast and free delivery options – with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price of eligible purchases to the charity of their choice. AmazonSmile customers can now shop AmazonSmile on the latest version of the Amazon app by opening the app and finding ‘Settings’ in the main menu (☰), tap on ‘AmazonSmile’ and follow the on-screen instructions to turn on AmazonSmile on your phone. Amazon Photos Prime Day Photos Sweepstakes: Customers can enter for a chance to win the Prime Day Photos Sweepstakes by downloading the Amazon Photos app, sharing a photo that shows how Prime delivers joy, tagging Amazon Photos (@amazon.photos on Instagram and @amazonphotos on Facebook and Twitter), and using the hashtag #PrimeDayPhotos. A total of 30 winners will receive $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Cards good for purchases on Amazon.com. Get details at amazon.com/primedayphotos.

Customers can enter for a chance to win the Prime Day Photos Sweepstakes by downloading the Amazon Photos app, sharing a photo that shows how Prime delivers joy, tagging Amazon Photos (@amazon.photos on Instagram and @amazonphotos on Facebook and Twitter), and using the hashtag #PrimeDayPhotos. A total of 30 winners will receive $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Cards good for purchases on Amazon.com. Get details at amazon.com/primedayphotos. Amazon.com in Spanish : Customers can visit amazon.com/espanol or use the Amazon App to shop, browse, search for millions of products, read reviews, view their carts, and place orders in Spanish. On the mobile App customers can go to Settings and tap on “Country and Language” to select Spanish. Amazon.com in Spanish gives customers the same convenient shopping experience in their preferred language on any device.

: Customers can visit amazon.com/espanol or use the Amazon App to shop, browse, search for millions of products, read reviews, view their carts, and place orders in Spanish. On the mobile App customers can go to Settings and tap on “Country and Language” to select Spanish. Amazon.com in Spanish gives customers the same convenient shopping experience in their preferred language on any device. Amazon App: Prime members can shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App to ensure you never miss a Prime Day deal.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced it is hiring an additional 100,000 regular full-time and part-time jobs in its fulfillment and logistics network throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as opening 100 new Operations buildings across fulfillment centers, delivery stations, sortation centers and other sites in September alone. These permanent positions will join the hundreds of thousands of employees already working across Amazon’s networks to ensure fast and efficient delivery for customers through the rest of the year, and beyond. Interested candidates can find out more at amazon.com/apply.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs plus thousands of stations and playlists with Amazon Music, unlimited access to more than 1,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, free in-game content and games with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime members can also get deep discounts on select popular products at Whole Foods Market plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. In addition to more than 10 million items eligible for free One-Day Delivery coast to coast, Prime members in thousands of cities and towns across 47 major metropolitan areas have access to millions of items with free Same-Day Delivery and the option to pick up and return their Amazon packages for free through Amazon Hub, a contactless, click and collect service at no additional cost. Prime members also have access to free and fast grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 2,000 cities and towns. Prime is $119 a year or $12.99 a month and customers can start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime. College students can join Prime Student for 50% off and enjoy the benefits of Prime with a six-month trial at amazon.com/primestudent. Plus, for an additional $0.99 a month, student members can get Amazon Music Unlimited and stream over 50 million songs ad-free. Customers receiving government assistance through EBT or Medicaid can also qualify for a discounted Prime membership of $5.99 a month at amazon.com/qualify. Amazon Business customers—from small businesses to large enterprises, as well as education, government and non-profit organizations—can also take advantage of Prime’s fast, free shipping and exclusive business-relevant benefits with Business Prime, which starts at $69 per year as an add-on for customers with Amazon Prime on their personal account or $179 per year for up to three users at amazon.com/businessprime.

