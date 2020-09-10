Kaleyra Launches Verified Calls Services for Google

NEW YORK & VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE America: KLR) (KLR WS) (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that it has been picked as a Google partner for Google’s introduction of Verified Calls. The Verified Calls feature for Android phones will enable customers to see why an enterprise is calling individuals along with providing the enterprise’s brand name. This is an important new feature at a time when spam calls are an increasing problem for businesses and consumers. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission recently announced that unwanted calls are the top complaint among consumers. Verified Calls will be launching initially in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India, with additional countries to follow.



This announcement dovetails well with Verified SMS, which Google introduced to strengthen user privacy and security for android messaging apps, aimed at combatting the rise of spam texts. Similar to Verified Calls, Google verifies each message a business sends to its users to confirm it was sent by a specific business. When verified by Google, users will see a verification badge and business logo in the message thread.



“We are excited that Google has chosen Kaleyra as a key partner in a service that once set up, will identify a customer’s phone number and the reason for the call. The customer’s Android device compares the incoming call information Google received from the enterprise and if there is a match, the phone App will display a message indicating the call has been verified.” said Dario Calogero, Kaleyra’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer.



About Kaleyra



Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS), is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra’s technology today makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with a reach to hundreds of MNOs and over 190 countries. For more information: https://www.kaleyra.com/.