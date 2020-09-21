Introducing Xperia® 5 II – a Powerful, Compact Smartphone that Takes Gaming, Entertainment and Cinematography to the Next Level

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2020 — Sony Electronics today announced the Xperia 5 II (mark two), the newest addition to the Xperia smartphone family, offering users a compact design with speed, innovation and industry-leading performance.

Xperia 5 II leverages many of the leading features from the Xperia 1 II, including a triple lens camera with ZEISS optics, calibrated specifically for the Xperia 5 II . Also included are the Photography Pro feature (with technology from Alpha brand series cameras), the Cinematography Pro feature (“powered by CineAlta” enabling parameters and color settings used by professional filmmakers), and a 21:9 CinemaWide display. Xperia 5 II boasts the World’s first 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion movie recording in a smartphone 4 and can capture and playback up to 5x slow-motion when recorded at 24fps . Powerful audio features include High-Resolution 14 Audio, a 3.5mm audio jack, and front-facing stereo speakers. All of these features are driven by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 processor, in a slim, compact and beautiful design that easily fits in a pocket. The Xperia 5 II also adds a 120Hz refresh display rate and 240Hz touch scanning rate to give the smoothest and most accurate gaming experience.

Capture perfect shots and unmissable moments

Taking a page from of its sibling (Xperia 1 II)’s book, the Xperia 5 II is designed with technology from the award-winning Alpha brand series cameras, including Real-time Eye AF1, continuous Autofocus that performs AF / AE calculations at 60 times per second and up to 20fps shooting.

Powerful Visual Storytelling Tools, Exquisite Images

The versatile triple lens camera with three focal lengths: 16mm/24mm/70mm, lets you capture beautiful landscapes and portraits, and also zoom in on distant subjects. The ZEISS optics are specifically calibrated for the Xperia 5 II and feature the renowned ZEISS T* coating for reduced reflection, resulting in exquisite contrast and image rendering.

Like the Xperia 1 II, the Xperia 5 II offers Photography Pro, a user interface developed in collaboration with professional photographers to mirror many of the manual controls available in Alpha brand series cameras, including ISO, Shutter Speed and EV Indicator, while also providing RAW image capture and noise reduction support.

Leading Technology for Film and Video Storytelling

Cinematography Pro “powered by CineAlta” now enables more choice for story-telling with dramatic slow-motion cinematography creation, making it the world’s first 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion movie recording in a smartphone which can capture and playback up to 5x slow-motion when set at 24fps. It also records in 21:9 ratio at 24/25/30/60fps9, enhancing cinematic expression. Eight different Look color management pre-sets allow you to change the mood of your scenes to different cinema styles. In addition, Sony’s unique Intelligent wind filter technology uses award-winning audio separation technology to reduce wind interference for clearer audio recording.

Gaming on the Go

The combination of Xperia 5 II’s premium entertainment features allow it to transform into a mobile gaming powerhouse. Get deeper into the action with an immersive 21:9 display, Game enhancer-powered ultra-fast performance, 120Hz refresh rate display, and precise 240Hz touch scanning rate, meaning that the Xperia 5 II sets you up with a strong advantage to win whichever game you are playing. All features have been developed through close work with professional e-sports gamers to ensure the best features and gaming experience.

The 21:9 display is wider than conventional displays, revealing more of the action so you can see your opponents before they see you and take the advantage, especially in first-person shooter games. Not only do you get an unrestricted view of the gaming action on the native 120Hz refresh rate display, with even fast-moving objects rendered clearly and smoothly, but the Xperia 5 II also delivers 240Hz Motion blur reduction, meaning the display updates the image an incredible 240 times per second for blur-free action.

For games that require fast fingers, the Xperia 5 II gives you the edge. The device supports 240Hz touch scanning rate, a rate which is up to 4x higher than the previous model10 – meaning the action happens exactly as intended, with high-precision control. Touch response has been improved by 35 percent compared to the previous model, with the system recognizing your touch at the precise moment intended.

Game enhancer also offers a range of features and settings to help you improve your gameplay and secure more wins within your competitive set. You can also share your best moments, in the form of screenshots, and audio or video clips. Power management through HS Power Control also allows you to play longer while avoiding overheating.

To take your gaming to the next level, connect a PlayStation®4 DUALSHOCK®411 Wireless Controller and play Android games with an authentic gaming experience.

Xperia is the official smartphone of the Call of Duty®: Mobile World Championship Tournament 2020, and the Xperia 5 II is ready to answer the call. Whether you’re playing for fun or serious about winning the title, the Xperia 5 II provides an optimized, high-quality experience with its unique tuning in collaboration with Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™.

A Powerful “Pocket Perfect” Device for All Video and Music

Xperia 5 II is perfect for movie lovers, with its 21:9 CinemaWide 6.1″ FHD+ HDR OLED notchless display, it puts the widescreen experience in the palm of your hand. The color reproduction of movies is unmatched, powered by Sony’s professional expertise and technology from leading Hollywood studio productions. The Creator mode “powered by CineAlta” brings content to life exactly as it was envisioned. The X1™ for mobile engine brings BRAVIA® HDR remastering technology to everything you watch, enhancing the contrast, color and clarity of any content, including streaming services. The 120Hz refresh rate also ensures smooth scrolling and internet browsing.

Xperia is known and loved for delivering great audio, and the Xperia 5 II delivers with a truly immersive entertainment experience. Watch a movie with Dolby Atmos® sound, tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, for a multi-dimensional surround sound experience. Music also sounds better, with audio tuned in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment, delivering a truly authentic listening experience. 360 Reality Audio hardware decoding optimizes sound quality when listening to music on the global music and entertainment platform such as TIDAL12. And new TIDAL subscribers will get 3 months of TIDAL Hi-Fi free when they buy an Xperia 5 II13, which includes the 360 Reality Audio experience.

High-quality music can be enjoyed through the front stereo speakers or when using headphones either wirelessly or with the 3.5mm audio jack. The jack provides clearer left and right audio separation to reduce signal noise to an imperceptible 20dB – over 90 percent lower than standard USB-C headphone connections.

Whatever the format, Xperia 5 II ensures you get the best experience out of music. With High-Resolution and High-Resolution Wireless Audio14, Xperia 5 II offers DSEE Ultimate, which enhances the quality of digital music using AI, including audio and video content on streaming services. It also automatically improves audio frequency and dynamic range in real-time, taking each track close to high-resolution audio.

Compact and Powerful

At just 2.68 inches wide and 0.31 inches in depth, the Xperia 5 II is tailor-made for one-handed use—It has even been designed with a less-pronounced corner shape compared to its predecessor, for a more comfortable feel, and a perfect fit for your hand or pocket.

Compact and powerful, Xperia 5 II is powered by a high-capacity 4,000mAh battery with a fast charge feature that charges up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes15. With a considerable heritage in developing cutting-edge battery technologies to extend battery lifespan, Sony is confident that the Xperia 5 II will have a healthy battery, even after two years of average usage16.

The Xperia 5 II includes the processing power of the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 on both sides and has an IP65/68 rating for water resistance17.

Availability

In the U.S., the Xperia 5 II will be available unlocked in black and comes equipped with Android™ 10. The Xperia 5 II will be available for pre-order for about $950 on September 29, 2020 and ships to customers on December 4, 2020.

Preorder Xperia 5 II by November 29, 2020 and receive a gaming bundle worth over $400 including a gaming headset, a 10,000mAh power bank and 21,600 Call of Duty Mobile Points at direct.sony.com/xperia or other participating Sony authorized retailers. Xperia 5 II will be compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket networks.

The information in this Press Release pertains to the U.S. market.

