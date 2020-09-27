HP Reinvents Print Experiences for Virtual Working, Digital Automation and Purchasing

Share this...

At HP Reinvent, HP Inc.’s annual global partner event, the company introduced new print services and solutions that enable new ways of working, new ways of managing and new ways of buying.

“The shift to remote and distributed workforces has accelerated many companies’ efforts to digitize workflows and shift to the cloud,” said David Prezzano, General Manager and Global Head, Print Services and Solutions, HP Inc. “With this acceleration toward automation, we are arming our partners with the solutions they need to deliver value, simplicity and efficiency.”

New Ways of Working Require Simplified Workflows and Smaller Form Factors

As part of HP’s continued efforts to simplify the flow of information from paper to digital and vice-versa, the company today previewed plans to bring intelligent automation into HP Workpath apps. Specifically, HP is working with Upland Software to bring Upland’s Document Workflow Cloud Services to HP customers.

The new offering, which is expected to be released by the end of calendar year 2020, is an end-to-end unified workflow platform for document capture, image processing and data extraction. With intelligent automation, a user will be able to scan a document and the printer will automatically recognize the form and extract the relevant data. Users will also be able to capture faxes digitally as they come in physically, and route them across the business platform to email or shared network folders such as SharePoint, Google Drive, OneDrive, etc., greatly reducing steps and simplifying processes.

New Ways of Managing Require Remote Fleet Management and Customized Solutions

Traditional printer deployments require a significant amount of labor, as channel partners or IT experts must configure each device, onsite, one at a time. HP’s new Fleet Onboarding Tool enables partners or customers to quickly onboard a large number of devices to HP Command Center at the same time. In HP testing1, it took only 7-8 minutes to have 250 devices fully equipped for HP Workpath apps to be deployed using the HP Command Center.

New Ways of Buying Require Simplicity and Value

Customers today expect predictability, simplicity and value. To address this need, HP previewed its plans to build on its nearly 8 million+ customer success with Instant Ink by expanding subscription-based plans for toner.

